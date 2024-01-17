FAA investigating Franklin plane crash

Jan. 17—FRANKLIN — Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are probing the cause of a plane crash at Venango Regional Airport outside of Franklin.

The crash happened at 2:48 p.m. Monday as the pilot was attempting to land at the airport, according to the initial report on the FAA's website.

"Aircraft crashed for unknown reasons while landing and impacted a berm," the report stated. There was one unknown injury, according to the report.

The Derrick of Oil City reported Tuesday that the pilot was an unidentified woman who was accompanied by a 75-pound pot-bellied pig. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper.

The pig, named Pig, was taken to Precious Paws Animal Rescue of Franklin for care by Venango County emergency medical services, according to the Precious Paws Facebook page. The pig had sustained a bloody snout, possibly from impact with the plane's windshield, but was otherwise uninjured, the post stated.

The aircraft is a single-engine Cessna model 150M manufactured in 1976, according to the FAA's aircraft registry website. The plane is owned by Tech Flight Corp. of South Hamiltion, Massachusetts, according to the FAA.

Tech Flight Corp. is an IRS registered nonprofit 501c3 organization founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni. It owns and operates the Cessna 150M aircraft for flight training to club members at low rates, according to its webpage. The club, known as the MIT Flying Club, operates out of Beverly Regional Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts.

