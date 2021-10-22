FAA lacks effective oversight of American Airlines maintenance issues -audit

FILE PHOTO: Passenger wears a protective face mask as he walks past the American Airlines ticketing desk at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Barcelona
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lacks effective oversight controls to ensure that American Airlines’ corrective actions for maintenance issues address root causes, a government watchdog report said on Friday.

The Transportation Department Inspector General's office said in 171 of 185 of cases sampled, FAA inspectors accepted root cause analyses by American Airlines "that did not identify the true root cause of the problem" and the agency "closed compliance actions before the air carrier implemented its corrective actions."

The FAA said it "agrees with many of the recommendations in the report and is taking steps to address them."

American Airlines said it welcomed the report. "We plan to work with the FAA to ensure we take positive action and continuously refine and improve our safety controls," an airline spokeswoman said.

The report found that in one instance American "flew an aircraft with an inoperable emergency evacuation slide for 877 days before reporting the non-compliance to FAA."

American said it reported the slide issue as soon as it was discovered as part of its maintenance program that requires intentional slide deployments. It added it "then worked with the vendor to develop an audit system."

The report said that if American Airlines had categorized the slide as a more serious issue it would have prompted different corrective actions.

The FAA did not evaluate whether American’s "risk ratings adequately captured the level of risk for these findings," the report found.

The report said "ineffective root cause analysis and the associated corrective actions may have contributed to a number of repetitive non-compliances" issues at American.

Without verifying corrective actions, "FAA cannot reasonably ensure that American Airlines is sufficiently identifying root causes and mitigating future maintenance non-compliances," the report added.

The FAA, it added, "could not verify whether the 73% of findings that American Airlines rated as 'low' or 'very low' were indeed low risk."

It also said FAA inspectors were not adequately trained on root cause analysis or how to review airline risk assessments.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary

    Neera Tanden, whose bid to be White House budget chief was derailed by opposition from Republicans after her sharp critiques of them on Twitter, was named White House staff secretary on Friday, putting her in a key behind-the-scenes role. The appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, was announced during a morning staff call, a White House official said. The staff secretary job manages the paper flow, circulates documents among senior staff for comment as part of the decision-making process and is often known as the "nerve center" of the White House.

  • FAA proposes giving flight attendants 1 more hour of rest

    Federal regulators say flight attendants should get more rest between shifts

  • Amazon’s ambitions to build an air freight empire got a lift from the pandemic

    Since launching Amazon Air in 2015, the company has amassed one of the world's largest fleets of cargo jets and invested billions of dollars in building cargo hubs at airports.

  • Southwest and American airlines have high hopes for business travel

    Leadership from both of the companies said they're counting on pent-up demand for business travel in 2022.

  • American Airlines posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help

    American Airlines is reporting a third-quarter profit of $169 million after collecting nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic aid, and it expects big crowds and more flights during the upcoming holidays. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said passenger-carrying capacity in the fourth quarter will be only 11% to 13% below than the third quarter of 2019. American plans to operate more than 6,000 flights a day during peak days in the fourth quarter.

  • Delta Air Lines is restoring 13 routes out of New York this fall that were suspended during the pandemic - see the full list

    The added flights and frequencies will be a 25% increase compared to summer 2021 and make it the biggest carrier operating out of New York.

  • Qantas prepares planes for Sydney's reopening

    Australian airline Qantas is preparing its fleet for international flying.But it's not as simple as dusting them off and just pulling out planes from their hangar.John Walker, the airline's head of line maintenance explains."For this aircraft, if it were in a deep sleep, it would be over 1,000 man hours with full crews of 12 or 15 to wake the plane up. We started doing these wake-ups many, many months ago."Sydney opens to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents without quarantine on November 1st.Up until now Australia has applied strict border rules, leading Qantas to stop regular international passenger flights.With the exception of its Airbus SE A380 super-jumbos, which remain stored in the Mojave Desert in California, most of Qantas' international fleet has already been doing some limited flying on cargo and repatriation flights.Engineers on Thursday were checking brakes and tyres and catching up on some minor maintenance work on its fleet of A330 planes before they take to the sky.London and Los Angeles will be the first destinations for flights from Sydney.