FAA lifts ground stop for incoming flights to Sky Harbor after fog caused low visibility

Incoming flights to Sky Harbor International Airport were issued a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration Sunday morning because of low visibility due to fog.

At about 10 a.m., the ground stop was no longer listed as an active event on the FAA's website. A Sky Harbor spokesperson later confirmed the stop was lifted.

The FAA call only affected aircraft that had not yet taken off from other airports, the Sky Harbor spokesperson said. Planes still took off from Sky Harbor, and those that were already in the air were permitted to land.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued dense fog advisory early Sunday for most of southwest Arizona.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the advisory was expanded to include downtown Phoenix and the East Valley. The weather service said in a post on X that Phoenix Sky Harbor reported visibility as low as a quarter mile.

The fog advisory was expected to be in effect through 11 a.m.

