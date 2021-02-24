FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday.

Operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine, the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that a cracked fan blade from the United Flight 328 engine that caught fire was consistent with metal fatigue.

"Based on the initial results as we receive them, as well as other data gained from the ongoing investigation, the FAA may revise this directive to set a new interval for this inspection or subsequent ones," the FAA said.

In March 2019, after a 2018 United engine failure attributed to fan blade fatigue, the FAA ordered inspections every 6,500 cycles. A cycle is one take-off and landing.

South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday it had told its airlines to inspect the fan blades every 1,000 cycles following guidance from Pratt after the latest United incident.

An airline would typically accumulate 1,000 cycles about every 10 months on a 777, according to an industry source familiar with the matter.

The FAA said in 2019 that each inspection was expected to take 22 man-hours and cost $1,850. It did not provide updated estimates on Tuesday.

The engine that failed on the 26-year-old Boeing 777 and shed parts over a Denver suburb on Saturday was a PW4000. The engines are used on 128 planes, or less than 10% of the global fleet of more than 1,600 delivered 777 widebody jets.

Boeing said it supported the FAA's latest inspection guidance and would work through the process with its customers.

It had earlier recommended that airlines suspend the use of the planes while the FAA identified an appropriate inspection protocol, and Japan imposed a temporary suspension on flights after the Saturday incident.

United, the only U.S. operator, had temporarily grounded its fleet before the FAA announcement.

United has warned of possible disruptions to its cargo flight schedule in March as it juggles its fleet after its decision to ground 24 Boeing 777-200 aircraft, according to a notice sent to cargo customers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 777s grounded after Denver engine failure

    Arthur H. Rosenberg, Aviation Attorney & Pilot, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Alexis Keenan to break down the latest developments on Boeing.

  • Early Culprit Emerges In Boeing 777's Midair Engine Fire

    A regulator review showed that metal fatigue was the likely cause of the engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777 Saturday.

  • United Airlines engine failure on Boeing 777 flight from Colorado: What travelers need to know

    United is the only U.S. airline with Boeing 777s powered by the engine that failed Saturday. Travelers still might be booked on another Boeing 777.

  • Texas Officials Respond to Fiery Explosion After Train Collides With 18-Wheeler

    An 18-wheeler collided with a train in Milam County, Texas, on Tuesday morning, February 23, causing several fuel tank cars to catch fire, reports said.Milam County Sheriff Chris White shared video from the scene, showing black smoke billowing from the fiery crash in Cameron.Sheriff White wrote on Facebook that the fire was “primarily petroleum,” and that there were no reports of chemical hazards.Officials told local media that both the driver of the truck and the conductor of the train were uninjured.Residents were advised to avoid the area, which was being attended by “numerous” emergency vehicles, White said. Credit: Sheriff Chris White via Storyful

  • Why Teladoc Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 4.8% on Tuesday, as investors sold so-called stay-at-home stocks. So what  With new COVID-19 case counts declining, people have begun to look ahead to an eventual end to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The future of USPS trucks is electric: The new fleet will replace, expand more than 230K vehicles

    The USPS awarded a 10-year multi-billion dollar contract to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense to replace it's aging fleet of vehicles.

  • Inflation Anxiety Awaits Europe as Businesses Ponder Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s consumer-facing companies face a critical choice for when the pandemic passes: should they exploit the expected pickup in business by raising prices?There’s likely to be a rush to hairdressers, restaurants and tourism agencies reopening when virus restrictions end, fueled by pent-up demand and a hoard of cash accumulated after more than a year of forced saving.Some economists reckon that will cause a jump in consumer prices as businesses from transport to leisure start charging more. Bond yields, a key measure of inflation risk, are rising globally. Figures last week showed U.S. retail sales surging and U.K. prices picking up -- both nations that are moving fast with vaccinations.While euro zone data on Tuesday may even show the fastest inflation in almost a year, with 0.9% forecast by economists, prospects for a full recovery in pricing power are tempered by a far slower immunization rollout, and the legacy of millions of job losses during the worst peacetime recession in a century.Follow the progress of vaccinations with Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Tracker“The situation is weird -- we live with hope and anxiety at the same time,” said Christos Paschos, a hotelier on the Greek island of Amorgos, who cut room rates as much as 15% last year to cover expenses. “Right now, we are considering leaving prices at the same level as 2020. We need to see the demand first.”Economists talk of a K-shaped recovery, where some sectors or countries pick up and others remain moribund. National fiscal aid has varied widely and plans for spending European Union recovery funds are still being submitted.At the same time, some service providers say they will have little choice but to raise prices if they are to survive, with many consumer-facing companies operating on low profit margins and relying on volume.“We noticed after the first lockdown that prices rose again,” said Harald Esser, president of the Central Association of German Hairdressers. “Many businesses are working with only half the space for clients.”Indications across consumer-facing services weathering the crisis in the euro zone currently show divergence, with hairdressers indeed charging more, hotels discounting, and restaurants holding steady.The argument that prices could rise much more than people expected after the pandemic hangs on the idea that governments and central banks have poured too much money into the system via furlough programs and bond purchases. It’s a debate already raging as cryptocurrencies and Reddit-fueled day trading surge.A buildup of savings by consumers who managed to keep earning while having nothing to spend their cash on during lockdowns could be a manifestation of that if it materializes in sustained higher spending. Bloomberg Economics analysis by Maeva Cousin estimates 300 billion euros ($248 billion) more than normal poured into bank accounts last year.Those with cash are already eager to spend at least some of it. Manabesh Chatterjee, who runs the PlanReisen travel agency in Frankfurt, says there’s no shortage of enquiries, even if potential customers aren’t yet ready to commit to booking.“We’re seeing an enormous desire to travel,” he said. “Prices are rarely ever a topic.”That chimes with a a business sentiment report from the German Ifo Institute on Monday, which found the tourism sector cautiously optimistic for the upcoming vacation season. Holiday operator TUI AG said this month that prices charged for summer bookings are 20% higher than the same period in 2019. Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said that reflected consumers with extra cash put aside during the pandemic.Yet such savings are unevenly spread, and employment insecurity is high. The European Central Bank acknowledges that there will be occasional price spikes -- such as in January when some German pandemic tax breaks ended and energy prices were rising from low levels -- but says downward pressures will persist well after the crisis.It forecasts average inflation of 1% this year, rising to just 1.4% in 2023, still well below its goal of just-under 2%. President Christine Lagarde said this month that “it’s going to be a while before we worry” about inflation being too high.Jean Marc Banquet d’Orx, founder of France’s Longitude Hotels and treasurer of hotel and restaurant lobby UMIH, says the hospitality sector will largely have neither the desire nor the capacity to raise prices.“The planes won’t arrive en masse again and we know that the flows from abroad will take time to return,” he said. Restaurants depend on local custom so “you must always remain in your market, respect the client, because we want them to come back.”(Updates with Ifo outlook in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pull Back

    Silver markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to break back below the $28 level.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Trying to Break Out Again

    The British pound has rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, as well as the previous session.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention

    Indian bond yields surged on Monday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as underwriters sold off bonds in the open market they were forced to buy at an auction on Friday. Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme. On Friday, underwriters bought 108.94 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds and 107 billion worth of 5-year debt in an auction at cut-off yields as the RBI did not want to accept higher yields demanded by bidders.

  • Oshkosh Selected for Massive $6 Billion Post Office Vehicle Contract

    The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday awarded Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) an initial $482 million to modernize its fleet of postal-delivery vehicles, a big win for Oshkosh that has sent shares of electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) plunging. The Post Office in a statement announced a 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The initial contract will allow Oshkosh to finalize production design for the vehicle, with a plan to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over the next 10 years.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    The company laid out its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle plans today, but the stock is moving with the sector.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Why SPAC Churchill Capital IV's Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) were trading sharply lower on Tuesday morning after the company announced a deal to merge with electric-vehicle start-up Lucid Motors. As of 11 a.m. EST, Churchill Capital IV was down about 26.5% from Monday's closing price. Churchill's stock price had soared since Jan. 11, when Bloomberg reported that the SPAC was in negotiations with Lucid.