FAA says no to proposal to build new county jail near Will Rogers World Airport

The area of land just north of Will Rogers Airport between SW 44th and SW 54th near S. MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Oklahoma City could lose access to federal funds to improve Will Rogers World Airport if it were to sell nearby land to Oklahoma County for a new county jail.

That possibility likely assures the county will not use 50 acres of land near MacArthur Boulevard and Newcastle Road for the jail.

"The proposal to develop a jail facility is considered an institutional use, which is an incompatible land use due to noise sensitivity, concentrations of people and other impacts related to daytime and nighttime aircraft operations," wrote Glenn A. Boles, the manager of the Federal Aviation Administration's district office for airports in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"Action by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust and/or the City of Oklahoma City to change zoning to allow an institutional use is directly contradictory to the requirements of Grant Assurance 21 (the airport's main source of federal funds) and thus would likely be considered a violation, as well as affect consideration of future discretionary funding requests," Boles wrote.

Boles was answering a question posed by Jeff Mulder, Oklahoma City's director of airports, about whether allowing the jail on that land would jeopardize the city's ability to get federal grants for airport related projects.

Mulder also asked if a Federal Transfer Center, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility also located near the airport, set a precedent that would allow the county jail to be built on the land it wants. Boles' answer was no.

The Federal Transfer Center is pictured in this 2015 photo. [Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]

"The Federal Transfer Center is considered an aeronautical activity and the presence on the airport is intended for air transfer of prisoners."

Beyond that, Boles wrote the airport ultimately could only sell that land to another party at a value determined by the FAA — likely for more than what the county proposed to spend, $2.5 million.

He also noted the proposed jail location would be directly within an approach and departure zone for a potential third runway Will Rogers World Airport might build that's already been approved by the FAA.

"In all cases, FAA's consideration of a release of the sponsor's federal obligations will be to the extent that such action has the potential to protect, advance or benefit the public interest in civil aviation," Boles wrote.

Slash O' Ranch Longhorns are seen before they paraded down Exchange Avenue to kickoff the Stockyards Stampede at the historic Stockyards City district in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Airport location remains on county commissioners' Wednesday agenda

Members of Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners could discuss the airport location when they meet Wednesday.

According to the agenda, other locations they also could discuss in executive session include:

71 acres of land located at 1901 E Grand Boulevard and offered for sale to the county for $5.41 million by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Company Resources LLC. This property has remained on the county's potential list of locations since the start of its search.

89 acres of land located at NE 10 and Interstate 35 and offered for sale by the Oklahoma Commissioners of the Land Office for an undisclosed amount. This location, too, has been on the county's list for about half a year, though several elected leaders who represent that area, including Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, have said they want it taken off the list.

The airport site.

63 acres of land located at SE 29th Street, west of the Kickapoo Turnpike. This location, originally offered for sale to the county by Tsalagi Development LLC for $7,531,197, or $5,989,500 for 50 acres, has been resubmitted by its managing member for consideration.

58 acres of land located near SE 59 and Post Road. This is a new offer and involves land between Tinker Air Force Base and Lake Stanley Draper. A sales price was not included on Wednesday's agenda.

Up to 80 acres of land located somewhere near Interstates 40 and 44 near Stockyards City. Officials have not indicated what specific piece or pieces of property might be potential locations, though commissioners have made clear it does not involve land where the district's cattle auction activities are held.

The corridor to Will Rogers World Airport along Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City is part of the MAPS 4 proposal for beautification. Oklahoma City voters will decide Tuesday whether to extend the 1-cent MAPS sales tax. [Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]

Oversight chairman credits Oklahoma City for efforts to help county find location

Steve Mason, chairman of Oklahoma County's Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board, thanked Oklahoma City officials Tuesday for efforts they made to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to explore whether the airport site would work as a jail location.

While city officials knew when the county offered to buy the land it would be a tough sale for federal officials, Mason credited them for making an effort to see if there might be any way it could get done without harming future growth possibilities for Will Rogers World Airport.

"The city and especially City Manager Craig Freeman recognized a future county jail is important because they are its largest customer," Mason said. "They gave it 110 percent, and I appreciate their efforts and help."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: FAA: Federal funds could be jeopardized if jail is built near airport