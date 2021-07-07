FAA says traveler called in fake plane hijacking threats, another punched a woman holding a baby

Julia Thompson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

In its continued effort to crack down on unruly air travelers, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a new round of proposed fines Tuesday.

One passenger called in fake hijacking and bomb threats and another punched a woman who was carrying a baby, the FAA said in a news release.

The proposed fines against nine passengers totaled $119,000, and many centered around passenger opposition to mask-wearing.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's relaxed guidance around mask-wearing, the federal face mask requirement for airplanes, airports, trains, commuter rail systems and other modes of transportation remains in effect through Sept. 13. It's also against FAA regulations for passengers to drink their own booze.

The FAA has proposed more than $682,000 in fines against unruly passengers since Jan. 1 as the agency seeks to enforce a "zero-tolerance policy" for dangerous behavior by passengers.

Since the beginning of the year, the FAA has received 3,271 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,475 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal transportation mask mandate.

The latest round of proposed fines ranges from $7,500 to $21,500. Here's what the FAA says happened in each instance and how much it could cost the passengers involved:

  • $21,500 proposed fine: On a Dec. 27, 2020, Frontier Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee, to Orlando, Florida, a passenger allegedly drank his own alcohol and refused to wear a face mask. The passenger got into a fight with the flight attendant and passengers about the mask policy and struck the passenger next to him on the head, the FAA says.

  • $18,500 and $10,000 proposed fines: On a Feb. 19 Republic Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Philadelphia, flight attendants repeatedly told two women to wear their face masks properly, the FAA says. They and others they were traveling with allegedly were playing loud, obscene music and refused to wear masks. During taxi from the gate, the woman who faces an $18,500 fine threatened the passenger in front of her when they closed the window shade and continued to ignore crew instructions. The crew notified the captain, and the plane returned to the gate for law enforcement to meet them. As she stood up to leave the plane, she allegedly punched the woman in front of her, who was holding a baby, in the back of the head. Another woman in the group, who faces a $10,000 fine, reportedly refused to buckle her seat belt and wear her mask. When the captain advised that she and her party would be removed from the plane, she argued and used obscene language, the FAA says.

  • $17,000 proposed fine: On a Jan. 25 Frontier Airlines flight from St. Louis to Las Vegas, a man refused to wear his mask after repeated instructions to do so, the FAA says, noting that he also stood up and moved to a different seat during the descent despite flight crew instructions.

  • $13,000 proposed fine: On a Jan. 29 Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas, a woman repeatedly removed her mask and drank her own alcohol, the FAA says.

  • $10,500 proposed fine: On a Feb. 27 Allegiant Air flight from Provo, Utah, to Mesa, Arizona, a man refused to wear his mask over his mouth and nose throughout the flight despite seven separate times flight attendants asked him to wear it properly, the FAA says. After the plane landed, he allegedly approached a flight attendant from behind as she prepared to open the cabin door and touched her, though he said she was being aggressive about the mask policy and he just got very close to her while complaining about it.

  • $10,500 proposed fine: On a Jan. 23 Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska, as the flight was about to leave the gate, a passenger made a 911 call reporting that the plane was being hijacked by a man with a knife, the FAA says. Due to the 911 calls, the pilots taxied to a cargo ramp for law enforcement to meet the flight and evacuate passengers and crew. While at the cargo ramp, the passenger reportedly called the FBI and made mention of a bomb. The plane was temporarily taken out of service for bomb screening, and law enforcement also screened all passengers and crew and found the passenger’s claims to be fake.

  • $10,500 proposed fine: On a Dec. 19, 2020, Allegiant Air flight from Syracuse, New York, to Punta Gorda, Florida, a man reportedly got out of his seat to use the lavatory during turbulence when the fasten-seat belt sign was on and argued with flight attendants. He was reminded to wear a mask several times, the FAA says, and began vaping despite flight attendants telling him to stop. The captain called for law enforcement to meet the passenger at the gate.

  • $7,500 proposed fine: On a Feb. 25 Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles, flight attendants instructed a passenger twice to wear his mask properly, and he moved it below his nose and mouth both times, the FAA says. A Southwest Airlines customer service supervisor boarded the plane to speak with him, but he still wouldn't wear his mask properly. The airline deplaned the flight, and the man was not allowed to reboard.

'They should know better': FAA shares PSA with kids telling adults how to behave

It's gotten so bad the FAA has released a public service announcement video featuring children explaining how to behave on a plane.

"They'll go to jail if they keep doing that stuff," one young child says in the video.

"I would not like that if someone did that me," another quips.

"They should know better if they're, like, adults" an older child adds.

"That is so unsafe," another offers.

And on and on.

The end screen reads: "Even children know it's not safe to disrupt a flight. The FAA has a ZERO TOLERANCE for not following crew instructions."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines, Frontier unruly flyers: FAA seeks $119K in fines

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mmhmm raises $100M, which is a fun thing to say to people who don't follow tech

    If you're a frequent TechCrunch reader, you probably already know about mmhmm, the startup with the name you likely either love or hate. The company, which is just over a year old, has now raised a total of around $140 million thanks to a fresh injection of $100 million first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, which is somewhat astounding if you remember using the first early beta versions like me. Startups with silly names raising lots of money is hardly an exceptional occurrence in tech, but Libin's startup earns extra credit for barely having a name at all (it's really just a sound).

  • British Airways, Ryanair, and More Airlines Plan to Keep Mask Mandate Even After UK Lifts Requirements

    "While we keep our policies under constant review, the safety of our customers and colleagues is always our priority, and we have no immediate plans to change our mask policy," a British Airways spokesman told T+L.

  • Al Sharpton eulogizes white Arkansas teen shot by deputy

    The Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd's family on Tuesday mourned a white Arkansas teenager fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, as they urged support across racial lines for efforts to reform police practices. Sharpton eulogized 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, who was shot and killed by a white Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Sgt. Michael Davis, during a traffic stop June 23 near Cabot, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. The killing in the predominantly white community has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists such as Sharpton, who said concerns about police tactics aren't just limited to the Black community.

  • More than 180 people killed by gun violence on holiday weekend

    The 14 mass shootings over this past holiday weekend are the most of any weekend in 2021, the Gun Violence Archive says.

  • mom goes viral for sharing a powerful moment on TikTok just hours after giving birth

    A mom is going viral for sharing a powerfully raw moment on TikTok just two hours after giving birth, and viewers are in tears. Mom of two, Maddie Castellano (@maddiecastellano), recently garnered over 7.7M views when she posted her beautiful video to TikTok. In the video, Maddie is gently swaying in her hospital room, her tiny newborn in her arms, to the song "So This Is Love," from the Disney movie, "Cinderella". To make the moment more powerful, Maddie is proudly standing in her disposable mesh underwear. This is what truly makes the video so raw and touching. The hospital-provided underwear, used for postpartum vaginal bleeding, isn't exactly known for making new mothers feel beautiful. But, as Maddie wrote in her video's caption, this new mama was feeling the most beautiful she'd ever felt, mesh undies and all!. Whether Maddie intended to or not, her powerful TikTok is helping to normalize the reality of pregnancy, birth, and postpartum challenges... ...and perhaps inspiring new moms everywhere to feel beautiful and strong in their own bodies. TikTokers were quick to share their emotional responses to Maddie's video, leaving over 13K comments. "I’ve never seen something so beautifully raw and absolutely breathtaking at once before," one user wrote. "Motherhood is beautiful and so are YOU!!!" another user commented. Hopefully videos like this will continue to inspire women everywhere to feel beautiful and powerful in the skin they're in

  • White Sox dump veteran Eaton to make room for Engel

    The White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment to make room for the return from the injured list of Adam Engel.

  • Frank Camacho recounts movie-like ‘Final Destination’ car pileup that caused UFC 263 withdrawal

    Frank Camacho is bummed he had to pull out of UFC 263, but considering what transpired in Los Angeles, he's lucky to be alive.

  • Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

    Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that the court appoint Spears a new attorney, and saying his resignation would take effect as soon as that happened. During her June 23 speech in court, in which she condemned the conservatorship and asked Judge Brenda Penny to end it, Spears was critical of Ingham, and said she wished the court would allow her to hire a lawyer of her choice.

  • Both Kansas and Missouri now have laws to help utilities shutter coal power plants

    ‘Securitization,’ is an obscure term that could have a big impact on the growth of clean energy.

  • Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's ‘Super Sweet’ Fourth of July Vacation in Santa Barbara

    The new couple spent the holiday together and looked “happy to be relaxing on vacation,” a source explained to ET.

  • Rescuers search for missing in Japan amid fresh slide risks

    Rescue workers recovered three more bodies Tuesday, bringing the death toll to seven after a torrent of mud and debris ripped through a Japanese resort town, which remained under the threat of further mudslides. About 2,000 rescuers were deployed in the ravaged part of Atami, where workers and dogs searched carefully inside homes that were destroyed and filled with mud in Saturday's disaster. A slight rain continued to fall and the risk of further mudslides occasionally disrupted operations.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • A supply crunch has sent used-car prices soaring. These 16 models are now worth more used than new.

    Used-car prices have soared so much in recent months that some in-demand models are thousands of dollars cheaper to buy new.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Texas Woman Who Felt She Was Being Watched Catches Scary Sight On Night-Vision Cameras

    Adriana Garcia's intuition proved correct.

  • Dodge Hellcat Owners Sue Over Rear Differentials

    This could be interesting…

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • How This Lamborghini Huracán Was Transformed Into a Menacing Off-Road Racer

    It's been nicknamed the “Jumpacan."

  • What to know about charging your electric car every night

    The question of whether to charge your electric car every night gets asked by some EV drivers who worry persistently about depleting the battery without a charging station nearby. The short answer to the question is no. In general, you should not charge your electric car every night. The practice of charging an electric vehicle every night can shorten the lifespan of the car’s battery pack.

  • What Do You Buy If You Don’t Want a Miata?

    Finding top-down bliss on a busted-beater budget often means getting a Miata. We explore three more interesting options.