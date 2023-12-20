How FAA staff helped a single mom and her two young daughters enjoy Christmas 40 years ago

A single mom has spent four decades paying forward the gift of kindness her family received from others during one difficult holiday season.

Fast reverse to Christmas, 1982. I was a new single mom, receiving no child support yet, and Christmas was looking mighty dreary. My daughters were 1 and 2, and really didn’t have a clue as to the exact date of Christmas.

I was working as a janitor at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in OKC at a little more than minimum wage. I confessed to one of my co-workers that since the girls wouldn’t know better anyway, we were going to wait and celebrate Christmas in a few months when I had more money.

Unbeknownst to me, my fellow janitor told my story to the kind people working in the headquarters building at FAA.

On the last working day before Christmas, I was paged to go to an office on the second floor to clean up a “big mess.” It was near the end of my shift and I had been cleaning up after holiday parties all day. Many of the people had given me cookies and other treats, so I tried not to be too grumpy.

I walked into the room and standing in the large open space was a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by piles of presents. My jaw dropped as the entire office shouted, “Merry Christmas, Lauri!”

Tears ran down my face as they showed me bags of food and gifts of toys and clothing for the girls. Each girl was given a huge stuffed animal (bigger than they were), as well as all the latest toys. One of the men even had a truck ready to load up and follow me home, as my little Pinto couldn’t hold anything.

I stammered out my thanks and I said that I didn’t know how to thank them or ever repay them for their kindness and caring.

The branch chief responded with a kind smile: “Lauri, we ask only one thing from you and we need your promise. Some day in the future, I predict you will move up in the world and have a fantastic career. When you are able, we only ask that you pay it forward to others.“

I promised I would and, by the next year, I was a federal employee myself and enrolled in college with my GI bill to cover college expenses. After seven years of night school, I graduated with a bachelor's degree in accountancy and got a revenue agent job within my agency. I never forgot my promise.

I’m happy to say that I’ve managed to play secret Santa for two to three families every year. My daughters have also gotten in that habit, as well.

Accepting help from others was a difficult thing to do. Many people don’t want to ask, because they feel it would make them appear weak or lazy.

That Christmas was one of the best Christmases for my children and I was so appreciative of those sweet gifts; but, my favorite Christmases have been when I am allowed to give to others. Why? Because that means I’m keeping that promise made 40 years ago.

Merry Christmas, my friends!

Lauri Goff

Lauri Goff worked in downtown Oklahoma City for over 35 years before retiring and moving to Poteau.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Christmas promise to help others made 40 years ago as single mom