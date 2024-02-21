FAA still tinkering with Lakeland's plan to limit low-flying jet noise

Lakeland's plan for a new approach to its airport is still being reviewed by the FAA. The agency has said it could be at least June before pilots could begin using the new approach, if it's approved.

LAKELAND — Despite promises of relief, Lakeland residents will have to live with the rumble of low-flying jets overhead into the summer.

Adam Lunn, assistant director of Lakeland Linder International Airport, told city commissioners the Federal Aviation Administration was still in its initial environmental review of the airport's proposed alternative flight path as of Feb. 7.

Airport Director Kris Hallstrand had previously said she hoped to have the new routes approved by late 2023, or first quarter of 2024 at latest.

"This is a first for the FAA," Lunn said. "Where they had a non-FAA sponsor and an FAA service provider asking to approve new approach procedures to an airport."

Based on what material has been reviewed so far, FAA staff offered the opinion that a record of decision should be able to be issued, Lunn said. This means Lakeland Linder airport and the city could avoid having to go to a full environmental review assessment, a process that would tack another year onto the process.

"It's good news for us," Lunn said.

Lakeland Linder staff have been working since January 2021 to try to alleviate residents' complaints about the rumble of low-flying jets. Citizen complaints had notably increased after Amazon Air began operating out of the airport in July 2020.

In March 2021, the airport implemented a new preferential runway-use program for its main runway, 927. It aimed to change the direction of planes of approaching and taking off over Lakeland during the overnight hours, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The airport has attempted to get the FAA to approve a visual approach to Lakeland Linder to abate air traffic noise. This would have guided pilots of approaching planes along South Florida Avenue, then turning over the Polk Parkway and using landmarks and roadways visible form the sky.

In December 2021, the FAA rejected the city's proposed visual approach to the airport.

Lakeland hired Texas-based Hughes Aerospace Corp. to further develop this "parkway approach" to Lakeland Linder in December 2021.

Airport staff held a public forum in November to present its potential solutions and gather public input on two new aircraft arrival procedures for Runway 28 and two new aircraft departure procedures for Runway 10.

The FAA has asked the airport to provide additional information, including a more detailed analysis of how the proposed flight path could result in noise increases and decreases over different areas of the city. Lakeland Linder has also been asked to expand its narrative on how the local community has been involved in the process and what, if any, historical properties are located under the new flight path.

Lunn said Lakeland plans to get this information packaged together and to the reviewers this month.

The FAA has offered the airport a revised timeline moving forward: a draft of their decision hopefully by April with legal publication in May, possibly allowing pilots to utilize the new approach by June.

"However, they made no commitment to us to achieve this timeline, which is unfortunate," Lunn said. "We are continuing to push with the regional administrator's office in Atlanta to get this done quicker.

Hallstrand said she has a scheduled meeting with the regional administrator in April to further discuss approval of the alternative flight paths.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Low-flying jet noise will continue in Lakeland at least until June