FAA system outage repaired; delays continue at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

At least 60 flights departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Miami International airports have been delayed as of Monday afternoon after technical difficulties at the Federal Aviation Administration Miami Center.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that flights to and from parts of South Florida were halted for about an hour after a “radar issue,” affecting the Miami and Jacksonville control centers.

A system outage happened shortly after 2 p.m., said Greg Chin, a spokesperson for Miami International Airport. Airport officials said in a tweet about 3:15 p.m. that the technical difficulty has been fixed but it will take “some time” for normal operations to resume.

Departures to the north of South Florida are experiencing delays but those to the south are on schedule, Chin said.

Travelers departing from Canada, New York City, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Atlanta reported their delays to South Florida on Twitter.

Flights departing from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach have not been affected.

According to FlightAware, 30 flights departing Miami’s airport are delayed while 31 are delayed at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Fort Lauderdale’s delays are between 15 and about 30 minutes, and delays are between about 30 to 45 minutes in Miami.

Orlando International Airport officials said in a tweet shortly after 2:30 p.m. that departures were delayed an average of 30 minutes as “airspace in the area is busy.” A ground stop for the airport was issued shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to WESH- Ch. 2.

The FAA in January issued a ground stop on flights arriving in Florida in January after issues with air traffic computers.