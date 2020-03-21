FAA temporarily halts all New York airport arrivals after coronavirus case

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for COVID-19.

That forced the FAA to close some air space sectors and reroute flights. The FAA issued a hold on flights landing at New York area airports. The order cited staffing issues at the New York Air Traffic Control Center. The FAA website said the ground stop had been lifted at Newark, LaGuardia and Philadelphia but was still in effect at New York JFK airport. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)