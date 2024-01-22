FAA wants more Boeing 737-9 planes inspected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after Alaska Airlines finished preliminary inspections of a group of their Boeing 737 9-MAX, the Federal Aviation Administration wants airlines using that model to inspect the mid-exit door plugs on a slightly different model.

On Saturday, Alaska Airlines said they “provided the data to Boeing” about their inspections which were requested by the FAA after the door plug blew out of Alaska Flight 1282 minutes after taking off from Portland on January 5.

The data given to Boeing will be shared with the FAA for further analysis, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

Then on Sunday, the FAA said they want “operators of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft visually inspect mid-exit door plugs to ensure the door is properly secured. The Boeing 737-900ER is not part of the newer MAX fleet but has the same door plug design.”

This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)

At this time, all the Boeing 737 9-MAX planes are grounded. Alaska said that action “continues to impact our operations.” Of the 231 total 737 aircraft in their fleet, 65 of them are 737 9-MAX.

“This remains a dynamic situation and we greatly appreciate the patience of our guests,” Alaska Airlines said in their statement. “We are notifying those whose flights are canceled and working to reaccommodate them. We also have a Flexible Travel Policy in effect.”

