Which FAANG Stock Has the Best Earnings Chart?

Earnings season officially kicks off this week with the big banks, led by JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. There are over 65 companies expected to report this week.

But one of the FAANG stocks, Netflix, also reports earnings this week, kicking off the FAANG earnings bonanza.

Investors haven’t paid as much attention to the earnings miss or beat with the FAANG stocks as they have with other companies because it was all about revenue growth, not the earnings side. But is that starting to change?

And if so, which of the FAANG stocks has the best earnings chart?

Who Has the Best FAANG Earnings Chart?

1. Netflix NFLX has only missed twice in 5 years. For any company, that would be an impressive track record. Shares sold off to end 2018 but have had a big bounce off those lows. Is the worst over for Netflix shares?

2. Facebook FB has only missed once since 2016 so it has really turned around its earnings beat track record over the last 3 years. But even still, the shares took a beating in 2018 on fears about the handling of privacy issues and worries about user and advertising growth. Were those fears overblown?

3. Amazon AMZN makes it known it doesn’t care about beating or missing the analyst estimate. But, since AWS, it has turned it around on the beats side and has put together more beats than misses. Additionally, the last 5 quarters have seen some enormous earnings beats. Can it keep up that momentum this quarter?

4. Apple AAPL has a great track record of beating with just one miss in the last 5 years but it did have to issue its first warning in decades to start the year. Estimates had already been cut ahead of the warning, but afterwards, they came fast and furious. Eleven estimates have now been cut for fiscal 2019 in the last month. With the bad news priced in, is the stock a deal?

5. Alphabet GOOGL is another FAANG that doesn’t have a good track record of beating but the Street hasn’t cared either. But it has strung together 3 beats in a row. Will another beat get the shares back on track?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of FB, GOOGL and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

