The Fab 5K honoring five who died in 2023 car crash

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Monday marks one year since five Arkansas young adults died in a car crash, who all attended Sylvan Hills High School.

Sunday the cold weather didn’t stop over 200 people from coming out and running The Fab 5K in their honor.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Ava Luplow, Andrea Prime, Suzy Prime, Salomon Correa, and Maggie Franco died in a car crash in Wyoming coming back from Jackson Hole Bible College.

Joy Cahoone, Maggie’s sister, all of them loved being active and fit and that the run is a great way to bring everyone together for support in this time of grieving.

“To lose someone that you spent your whole life with and then to learn to live without them is very hard to process,” Cahoone said.

Side by side and step after step, friends, family, and a community comes together.

“We did this in honor of all five of them,” Cahoone said.

Cahoone says the school means a lot to their Maggie, Andrea, and Salomon went there, and the money raised will go to two people at the school.

“We want to give the scholarship to two students going to Jackson Hole Bible College, in honor of Suzy and Ava who were also going to go there,” Cahoone said.

She hopes the event reflects their faith, and the race she says we’re all running here on Earth.

“We’re going to go through different things and hills, and the run’s going to be hard but the end of the race it’s so important that we accept Christ as our savior,” Cahoone said.

They have plans to make this an annual race, hoping to keep the memory of the Fab 5 alive.

