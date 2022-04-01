Is Fab-Form Industries Ltd.'s (CVE:FBF) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Fab-Form Industries' (CVE:FBF) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Fab-Form Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fab-Form Industries is:

26% = CA$645k ÷ CA$2.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.26.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fab-Form Industries' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Fab-Form Industries has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is pretty decent. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Fab-Form Industries.

As a next step, we compared Fab-Form Industries' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fab-Form Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fab-Form Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Fab-Form Industries doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Fab-Form Industries' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Fab-Form Industries.

