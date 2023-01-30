Fabius Township man perishes in Sunday fire

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal structure fire in Fabius Township.

FABIUS TWP. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday that claimed the life of a 91-year-old Three Rivers man.

Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reported Monday morning that deputies and fire personnel were dispatched to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters were able to pull the man from the burning home, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin by police.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall Division is assisting with the investigation.

The Fabius Parks Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department and The American Red Cross assisted on the scene.

