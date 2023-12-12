Fabricated headline suggests Israeli investors knew about Oct. 7 Hamas attack | Fact check

The claim: Image shows Israeli newspaper headline declaring Israeli short-sellers profited from Hamas attack

A Dec. 5 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a supposed headline from Israeli newspaper Haaretz about stock market activity before the start of the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

"Israelis Made Millions Betting Against Israeli Shares Before October 7 Massacre!" reads the headline.

The post was liked more than 1,000 times in five days. Another version was liked more than 1,000 times on Instagram before the poster acknowledged it was wrong.

Our rating: Altered

The headline in this image is a fabrication. The actual Haaretz headline questioned whether Hamas profited from stock market activity prior to its attack on Israelis.

Haaretz says real headline questioned whether Hamas profited from attack

The actual Dec. 4 headline in Haaretz reads, "Did Hamas Make Millions Betting Against Israeli Shares Before October 7 Massacre?" said Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief of Haaretz English.

"We have never run an article headlined, 'Israelis Made Millions Betting Against Israeli Shares Before October 7 Massacre!'" Solomon said in an email.

Haaretz also refuted the claim in a Dec. 6 post on X, formerly Twitter, calling it "fake news."

Archived versions of the Haaretz story show it never had the headline shown in the Instagram image. Other elements of the article were unaltered in the post, including the byline, publication date and subhead, which reads, "Giant gambles against Israel on the markets in Tel Aviv and Wall Street days before Hamas' attack made billions. Somebody seems to have known about the plan in advance."

Haaretz branding has been previously misused to spread false claims about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. USA TODAY previously debunked a claim that a Haaretz investigation found no babies were beheaded during the Oct. 7 attack.

TheFacebook who shared the image did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

