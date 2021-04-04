Fabrinet Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $91.36 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, Fabrinet stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Fabrinet is shown in the chart below.





Because Fabrinet is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 5.1% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Fabrinet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 9.14, which is better than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Fabrinet at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fabrinet is strong. This is the debt and cash of Fabrinet over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Fabrinet has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.7 billion and earnings of $3.32 a share. Its operating margin of 7.33% better than 67% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fabrinet's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Fabrinet over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fabrinet is 5.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fabrinet's ROIC is 20.63 while its WACC came in at 9.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fabrinet is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Fabrinet stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

