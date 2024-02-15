'Fabulous' opportunity: Richland decorator's display featured on NBC show

Feb. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — For the past eight years, Richland Township resident Mona D'Ambrosia has been putting her creative touch on wedding receptions and special events across western Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, her talent was on display at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

D'Ambrosia, of Mona's Unique Boutique, handled the design for a classic western Pennsylvania-style cookie table that was featured on NBC's "Today" show.

The table featured tiered Valentine's Day-themed displays of gobs, Italian peach cookies, pizzelles and other traditional treats that were created by 17 fellow Wedding Cookie Table Community members from across western Pennsylvania.

The cast and crew of "Today" got a taste of the sugary-sweet treats after airing a segment on the Cookie Table group and western Pennsylvania's generations-old custom.

Monongahela resident Laura Magone, the group's founder, and her family were filmed in their Washington County home prior to Wednesday's episode, baking some of the popular Pennsylvania cookies — "and she called me to see if I could design their table," D'Ambrosia said.

D'Ambrosia said she was excited about the opportunity.

It's a chance to give national exposure to their Cookie Table group, her business and the Pennsylvania wedding reception tradition, she said.

"This was a blue-collar area — coal miners and steel workers — and when someone got married, they often couldn't afford cake," she said.

So parents, grandparents, aunts and cousins would roll up their sleeves and contribute a dozen cookies at a time to feed hungry wedding parties.

D'Ambrosia said her role involved making the cookie table look even better by carefully stacking the treats on tiers of pretty plates and adding candles, flowers and other decor.

For the "Today" show project, she drew up an elaborate — and "top secret" — design that was under wraps until Wednesday.

The show's guidelines required that the production's staff set up the table and the cookies.

So D'Ambrosia sent step-by-step instructions on how to assemble the display, she said.

A colleague met her in Somerset earlier this week to deliver the cookies and the table decorations to the New York City show, D'Ambrosia said.

Like the rest of America, she saw the result on TV on Wednesday morning, she said.

"It's just fabulous that the show (showcased) what we do in our area. We want to see the 'cookie table' tradition spread across the entire country," she said.

On Wednesday, it did — online and on TV, at least.

"('Today') did such a great job explaining our tradition," D'Ambrosia said.