FACB Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FACBIND) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating FACB Industries Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for FACB Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM6.8m ÷ (RM240m - RM12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, FACB Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of FACB Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, FACB Industries Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if FACB Industries Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On FACB Industries Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, FACB Industries Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 23% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FACB Industries Berhad that you might find interesting.

