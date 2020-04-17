What Is FACC's (VIE:FACC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding FACC (VIE:FACC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 40% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 49% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for FACC

Does FACC Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

FACC has a P/E ratio of 13.81. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.0) for companies in the aerospace & defense industry is roughly the same as FACC's P/E.

WBAG:FACC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that FACC shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

FACC saw earnings per share decrease by 14% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 23% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting FACC's P/E?

FACC's net debt equates to 44% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On FACC's P/E Ratio

FACC has a P/E of 13.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.5. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about FACC over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.0 back then to 13.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.