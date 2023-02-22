Face of Atlanta newborn kidnapped 44 years ago to be featured on gas pumps nationwide

In 1978, a baby boy was stolen from his mother less than a week after he was born. It has been 44 years since Donna Green has seen her son, Raymond, but she has not given up hope.

A new initiative from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will see an age-progressed photo of Raymond featured at 28,000 gas stations across 48 states. GSTV does not operate in New Jersey and Oregon.

There are no photos of Raymond, so the age-progressed photo is based on a sketch from his mother’s memory.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NCMEC says they have previously partnered with digital video network GSTV to highlight missing persons cases in as many as 25 states, but this is the first time they will focus all of their efforts on a single missing person.

“By turning our screens to a single case for the first time, we hope to leverage the attention we have with our viewers and garner the visibility Raymond’s family needs to bring him home,” said Violeta Ivezaj, SVP of Business Operations for GSTV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Donna Green described her son’s abduction to Channel 2 Action News in 2013.

She says she gave birth at Grady Memorial Hospital. Six days later, she said a woman she befriended at Grady who called herself Lisa showed up at her house and kidnapped Raymond while she took a shower.

In 2014, Donna Green told Channel 2 Action News that she had located a man in Germany who could possibly have been Raymond. Sadly, the man was not a DNA match for her son.

The campaign on GSTV screens will run for two weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with details on Raymond Green should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.