In Face of COVID-19 Crisis, Jersey City Medical Center Creates Emergency Response Fund; Mack-Cali Donates Hotel Rooms, Parking, Meals and $100,000

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC), hundreds of healthcare workers are on the frontline of treating patients affected by COVID-19, with many unable to return home because they don't want to get their families sick, have traveled from out-of-state to help, or simply don't have enough time to commute in between shifts. In an effort to help ease the burden of commuting for these individuals, Jersey City-based Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) has donated 32 hotel rooms, meals, and parking at the Residence Inn Weehawken Port Imperial as well as $100,000 towards the hospital's Emergency Response Fund.

"When we sounded the alarm that we needed help with housing for our frontline workers, it was heartening that, without hesitation, one of Jersey City's largest companies stepped up not only offered rooms, but also parking and meals for our workers who are risking their health by working selflessly and tirelessly, day and night, to combat this pandemic and save lives," stated Michael Prilutsky, president and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center an RWJBarnabas Health facility. "We are very grateful to the local community, which has truly been incredible in its support during this trying time. And, we are humbled by the dedication of every health care hero who works at Jersey City Medical Center and throughout the world."

To address the growing number of needs at JCMC as a result of the challenges presented by the pandemic, RWJBarnabas Health has created an Emergency Response Fund to support the hospital's comprehensive emergency care efforts and to help them provide the most current health information to the surrounding community. To make a donation to the Emergency Response Fund, visit https://www.rwjbh.org/jersey-city-medical-center/giving/how-to-donate/give/ .

"While the spread of COVID-19 has presented us all with new challenges, it has also shined a light on the strength of our community and our willingness to support each other, and few exemplify that strength better than our medical workers and emergency responders," stated Michael J. DeMarco, CEO of Mack-Cali and a member of the JCMC Board of Trustees. "When they reach out for help at a time like this, there is no decision-making process - the answer is simply 'yes and thank you.'"

For more information about Jersey City Medical Center, visit rwjbh.org/jerseycity.

