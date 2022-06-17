‘Get out of my face’: Dispute with teens in Sanford, Florida, caught on camera

A disturbing confrontation inside a gated community in Sanford, Florida, was caught on camera Tuesday evening, and two men ended up arrested.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, two teenage boys came under attack in the Lake Forest neighborhood after being accused of speeding around the area a little before 6 p.m.

Jermaine Jones, 16, told the TV station that one of the men approached his car with a traffic cone, hitting the vehicle, and that the adult male’s friend threw a boulder through the back window.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

In cellphone video taken by the teen and shared on Facebook by his father CJ Jones, you can see one suspect Donald Corsi, 52, coming right at the camera.

“You’re burning out, racing through my f----- neighborhood!” he screams.

“I told you not to!” says the other suspect, identified later by police as Howard Hughes, 61.

“Get out my face,” says Jones, who was visiting the neighborhood with his 15-year-old friend.

“I’m not in your face!” Hughes yells. “Get out my neighborhood!”

“All right,” answers the teen, who called 911.

Deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested both Hughes and his neighbor Corsi, who allegedly was the one who threw the rock through the car, shattering the back window.

According to Seminole County court records, Hughes was charged with property damage, criminal mischief and battery; Corsi with property damage, criminal mischief and throwing a weapon into a vehicle.

Jermaine maintained his composure, he said in an interview with Fox 35, but realized things could have gone very differently.

A decade ago, on Feb. 26, 2012, unarmed Miami Gardens teen Trayvon Martin, 17, was killed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, in the nearby Twin Lakes community of Sanford. A jury eventually acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder and of manslaughter charges, sparking nationwide debates about Florida’s controversial Stand Your Ground law.

“I knew the reaction they wanted out of me, and I wasn’t going to give it to them,” Jermaine said. “I knew how it could have went if I did give them that reaction.”

Story continues

Dad CJ Jones thanked his followers for sharing the post and for their support.

“Thankful that my son is alive but not well today. He thought he could do and was doing what other kids do in that neighborhood. But that does not warrant what those adults did,” he wrote. “I applaud my son for being calm and being the adult in this situation.”

READ MORE: A decade after Trayvon Martin’s death, a national task force is formed