In The Face Of Ethical Aberrations In Several States Colorado Stands Strong Against Discrimination In COVID-19 Care

140 Organizations Help Ensure People with Disabilities Will Receive Equitable Treatment under Colorado's Newly Published "Critical Care Triage Guidance for Crisis Standards of Care"

DENVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governor's Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee developed Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) after collaboration with experts and communities. Governor Polis has authorized the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to enact the standards when or if necessary.

The Colorado Cross Disability Coalition (CCDC), The Arc of Colorado, and over 140 organizations thank Gov. Jared Polis for ensuring that people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations receive equitable care under the CSC during the COVID-19 epidemic and other crisis situations.

Specifically, the revised CSC Plan provides standards that hospitals and other health care practitioners should implement once activated by the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE): (1) disallow medical "rationing" based on disability alone, (2) prevent other discrimination by establishing a blinded triage process, (3) specify that all hospitals in Colorado have a plan for providing effective communication accommodations with/for people who are disabled, and (4) clarify that no person who uses a ventilator as part of their regular care will have their ventilator taken away or receive less than equitable care.

"We are grateful to Gov. Polis and his team for their leadership in waging the war against COVID-19 and for ensuring that American civil rights and ethical values are upheld – even, and especially, when it comes to emergencies where medical care resources may become scarce and hard decisions must be made," says Julie Reiskin, Executive Director of the CCDC.

"Every resident in this state deserves and should receive equitable care, even during the most uncertain of times," says Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. "Our Crisis Standards of Care guidelines are informed by ethicists, physicians, and experts, including those in the Colorado disability community who have been intimately involved with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When a crisis like this hits, we must protect everyone's rights, civil liberties and health."

"My family and I were appalled when we learned some states are creating policies that discriminate against people with disabilities and would absolutely jeopardize the life of my daughter," says Dominic Capuano, father of a 12-year-old with Down syndrome from Littleton, Colorado. "We are just so grateful that our Governor, the CCDC, the Arc of Colorado, and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation are getting this out right before the peak of COVID-19 so there is no doubt that our Clarissa can get the care she needs if she needs it."

While Reiskin acknowledges that some further revisions may be needed to the guidelines around care allocation on the basis of resource-utilization requirements/duration of mechanical ventilation, Colorado's CSC Plan is authorized through executive order of the Governor for implementation by CDPHE's Chief Medical Officer. Activation of crisis standards in the Plan provides the legal authorization for its implementation and use in health care settings, in addition to liability protections for those providers that follow its terms.