Face facts, Bernie Sanders is electable

There has been a mass freak-out among the Democratic establishment as Bernie Sanders’ continues to surge in the polls. In two surveys released Tuesday, the Vermont Senator has opened up a double-digit lead over his closest competitors in the Democratic primary.

The desperation has caused many Democrats to set their sights on former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg as the man who will save us all from Donald Trump. But first he’ll have to save us from Bernie Sanders. The billionaire businessman has paid a pretty penny for every point he has risen in the national polls to overtake the prior moderate savior, Joe Biden.

For most of the primary season, politicos, commentators and journalists have dismissed the Sanders candidacy at best or attacked and misrepresented it at worst with the New York Times editorial board myopically comparing Sanders to Trump and calling his policy prescriptions “overly rigid, untested and divisive.” How often do we hear it claimed with soothsayer certainty, “A Democratic Socialist will never be elected president in the United States?”

You know who else will “never” be elected president of the United States? A former reality TV star with zero governing or policy experience who attacks war heroes, the parents of war heroes, brags on tape about grabbing women by the p___y, and…well, you get my point.

This is not to say that because Donald Trump became president — after improbably winning a Republican primary praising single payer health care, attacking the Bush family, the Iraq War and challenging other previously sacred cows on the right — that anyone can become president. It’s to point out how the ground has shifted in terms of what is possible in politics. The old rules simply do not apply, so we should stop using them.

It’s true that at one point calling yourself a “Democratic socialist” would be a bridge too far for many voters, including Democrats. But that was before people began to realize how unmoored the American capitalist system is from any sense of ethics or morality. The level of economic inequality and suffering from lack of affordable health care, crushing debt, and a discriminatory and racist for-profit incarceration system in one of the world’s wealthiest countries is astonishing. People are exhausted from working non-stop trying to just survive financially in a system that dangles the carrot of financial stability or wealth always slightly out of reach except for a favored few. Nothing about this is normal and that is fundamentally Bernie Sanders’ so-called “radical” argument.

Bloomberg's 'moderate lane'

As Bernie’s new foil, Bloomberg is waving the “moderate lane” banner of electability and claiming that Bernie’s kooky notions (which are just considered normal behavior in many industrialized countries) go too far for American voters. These are the same voters who would cut off your hand if you reached for their socialist Medicare or Social Security. Still, the premise of Bloomberg as electable slipped seamlessly into the public debate. Of course, Bernie fares just as well, and sometimes better, than Bloomberg in hypothetical matchups against Trump but the electable moniker has mysteriously eluded him.

What ultimately will make the Democratic standard bearer electable is his or her ability to excite and turn out voters. This is why the most pertinent issue for Bernie’s electability argument has been his weak history attracting African American support. While he made significant inroads since 2016, much of that critical voting bloc has been locked up with Joe Biden. But that is shifting. Tuesday’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist found that Bernie has narrowed that gap to just three points, and he tops Bloomberg by 12 points.

Either way, it’s hard to believe that the mayor who expanded “stop and frisk” in New York City and defended it all the way up to a month before he announced his candidacy is going to excite black voters, particularly young black voters who have made their preference for Bernie manifest. For that matter, why would any Democratic voter, regardless of their race, be excited about a candidate who lacked the imagination to grasp that being treated like a criminal just for existing would be a traumatizing experience for black and brown people?