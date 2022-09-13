“His face had been beat up, his forehead was full of knots:” JSO investigates suspicious death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult man after his body was found in the parking lot of River City Landing Apartments on University Boulevard.

JSO called the man’s death suspicious because of the nature of the man’s body and his position.

Due to this being an active investigation JSO has to be particular about information they release; but several neighbors came forward to speak.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she thinks JSO is calling the man’s death suspicious. She said where the man’s body was found was not the same spot as where a fresh pool of blood was found.

“Basically, my kids opened the window and they saw the young man slumped over against a car, bleeding, he was gone,” said the River City Landing Apartments resident who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

JSO says around 5:15 this morning patrol officers and JFRD were dispatched to the 2600 block of University Boulevard regarding someone that had been found in a parking lot.

“When they arrived, they located an adult male deceased,” says JSO Sergeant Hinson.

JSO is working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the man’s cause of death. Meanwhile, the crime scene unit and homicide detectives are investigating.

“His face had been beat up, his forehead was full of knots and everything and he was bleeding from his chest,” says a resident of River City Landing Apartments.

This isn’t the first time someone has died inside River City Landing Apartments.

“The guy killed his baby mama, the brother and sister a couple months ago. Then over here some girls got tied up and robbed. Somebody else got killed right up front by the mailbox,” said the resident who didn’t want to be identified.

Action News Jax reported a deadly shooting back in April of this year at River City Landing apartments that killed 3 adults. According to JSO’s crime mapping tool there has been 37 reports of assault, burglary, homicide and robbery filed in just a half mile radius of River City Landing Apartments in the last 6 months.

“We need better security, cameras don’t work,” said the anonymous resident of River City Landing Apartments. “At the end of the day that’s someone’s son, someone’s child, maybe father. No one deserves that.”

JSO says at this time they cannot comment on if they have identified the deceased, have found any witnesses, suspects or surveillance video. The one person that spoke with Action News Jax was the person who called 911 when they found the man’s body.

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous.

