Face mask fight in a store has now resulted in two deaths, Michigan officials say

A dispute over wearing a face mask in a store has now resulted in two deaths, Michigan officials say.

John Duncan III, a 77-year-old man who confronted a maskless shopper in a Quality Dairy store in July, has died from his injuries, according to the company.

“The Quality Dairy community is heartbroken for the family and friends of John Duncan III,” the company posted on Facebook Aug. 10. “Mr. Duncan was a recent customer at our Dimondale location when he was senselessly and without provocation, assaulted by a man that has since deceased.”

On July 14, Duncan confronted another shopper, who was refused service for not wearing a mask. That shopper identified as 43-year-old Sean Ernest Ruis stabbed him before leaving the store, McClatchy News reported.

Ruis was killed by an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputy several miles away in Delta Township after he approached her with a knife during a traffic stop and she shot him, police say. Michigan State Police released video of the shooting.

Duncan’s son, Jeff Blastic, told the Lansing State Journal that his father died Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Duncan’s family and friends as well as our store staff,” Quality Dairy posted on Facebook. “This is a difficult situation for all involved and our prayers are with his family and anyone else impacted by his passing.”