Need a face mask? These L.A. companies have you covered

Eileen DenAdel of Culver City holds masks she made in the parking lot of the Costume Designers Guild on April 3 in Burbank. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In need of a mask? There's a way to shop local, even when many local clothiers are closed.

Experts recommend face masks as a means of slowing the spread of coronavirus, and Los Angeles shoppers must begin wearing some covering over their noses and mouths when visiting essential businesses beginning Friday.

This guidance has led big-name apparel brands to shift production toward masks. But many smaller sellers are also stepping up to serve a societal need and bring in revenue at a particularly difficult time for retail.

Here are several Los Angeles companies now selling face masks:

Nylander: Nylander primarily sells bags and accessories, but has shifted to include hand-sewn face masks as well. To purchase, send a message on Instagram to arrange payment and shipping.

treehaus : This Atwater Village boutique is selling via pre-order masks made of double ply cotton dead-stock fabric in a few different shades and patterns.

Endo Customs : This bicycling apparel company is offering three-packs of masks emblazoned with the words “6ft please” in two sizes. If ordered alone, masks begin shipping next week.

Manahan & Co : The husband-and-wife-founded tailored apron service began making face masks in mid-March. The current wait time for a Manahan & Co mask is five to seven business days. To get in line, fill out a form on their website.

The House of Woo : This Arts District company started by another husband-and-wife team is selling masks made from assorted excess fabric yields. Masks ship three to four days after orders are placed.

Liquid Sky : Liquidsky makes skydiving jumpsuits and other action sportswear. Its new poly microsuede fabric masks are made to fit tightly around the face and include a filter that can be inserted in the mask. Masks ship between 10-15 days after ordering.

Heather Taylor Home : This posh home goods company sells 10-packs of face masks with its scrap fabric. Heather Taylor Home anticipates its next batch of masks will ship in the next 15-25 days.

Matteo : Sets of five 100% cotton, double-layered masks can be purchased from this textile company, which also sells apparel, bedding, towels and more.

Courtyard LA : Known for its vintage clothing, this shop offers decorative masks in a variety of fabrics and colors. Shipping begins one to two weeks from the time of order.