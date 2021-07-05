Face mask law to end on July 19 but businesses can set their own rules

Lucy Fisher
·4 min read
Face masks&#xa0; - Tolga Akmen/AFP
Face masks - Tolga Akmen/AFP

Legal regulations forcing Britons to wear face masks indoors are set to be scrapped from July 19 – but businesses can set the rules on their own premises, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister has said that, at the end of his roadmap out of restrictions, face coverings will no longer be mandatory under the law, with individuals instead encouraged to "exercise judgment".

Transport operators and shops will be given permission to decide their own policy, setting conditions for their own premises while remaining mindful of equality law.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The legal requirement for face coverings will be removed, although guidance will suggest where you might choose to do so, such as in enclosed and crowded spaces."

Government advice is expected to stress that wearing a mask can reduce a person's risk of catching Covid as well as reducing that person's risk of spreading it in crowded settings. However, it will be up to individuals whether to wear a mask, with ministers emphasising a move away from top-down edicts to personal responsibility.

It is understood the Government has not conducted specific modelling on how many people are expected to continue to wear masks once the requirement is lifted. Polling released on Monday suggested the move to scrap the requirement would be unpopular with the public.

More than seven in 10 Britons (71 per cent) said masks should continue to be mandatory on public transport for a further period of time, while 66 per cent said they should remain obligatory for shops, according to a survey by YouGov.

The change will come into effect at step four of the roadmap, pencilled in for July 19. The Government will confirm on July 12 whether it is set to go ahead on that date, depending on the latest data. Ministers will make it clear that the move can take place thanks to the protection provided by the vaccination programme.

Transport companies will be able to make masks a condition of carriage under the terms and conditions of tickets.

Budget airlines Ryanair and easyJet announced on Monday that they would continue to demand that all passengers wear masks once the legal requirement ends.

However, the ability of transport operators to enforce such rules or penalise those who breach them is mired in uncertainty.

Rail firms are able to levy penalty charges on people who ride their networks without the correct ticket thanks to laws that underpin those rules. It is understood the Government does not plan to alter this legislation to include breaches of face mask rules if transport companies implement them.

The Government's decision also heralds the possibility that travellers on cross-border trains within Britain may have to put on a mask when moving from England into Scotland or Wales, where face coverings remain mandatory.

Industry insiders warned on Monday that the removal of consistent rules on facemasks would spark confusion, while also threatening to undermine consumer and commuter confidence.

The British Retail Consortium aired concerns about shop workers' safety, with a spokesman saying: "Enforcing Covid rules has led to an increase in violence and abuse against shop workers, and the Government will need to ensure that any changes to the rules are clear and consistent."

On Monday, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, set out his support for the retention of face masks after step four. He and the Transport for London (TfL) commissioner agreed that mandatory face coverings remained the "simplest and safest option" on public transport in the capital.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has set out his support for the retention of face masks after step four - &#xa0;Jonathan Hordle/PA
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has set out his support for the retention of face masks after step four - Jonathan Hordle/PA

Mr Khan's spokesman acknowledged that "any divergence of rules across different modes of transport [is] complex as well as confusing for passengers".

It is also understood that TfL has judged that it will be difficult to deviate from nationwide regulations on masks due to the terms of its funding agreement.

"TfL will have discussions with other train operating companies and the DfT about next steps and how to ensure passengers have the confidence to use public transport," the spokesman said.

No traces of Covid have been found on the public transport network during monthly swab testing undertaken by Imperial College London since September. The study has involved taking swab tests at touch points in stations and on buses, as well as collecting air samples in ticket halls.

Ahead of Mr Johnson's announcement, Britain's largest trade union demanded that face coverings remain mandatory on public transport after the end of the roadmap out of restrictions.

Unite said it would be "gross negligence" to end the requirement on July 19, insisting the current regulations "provide reassurance to drivers and to passengers who are nervous about using public transport".

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, accused the Government of allowing a "free-for-all" in contradiction of common sense and medical advice that "seems to indicate that some level of control should remain in place in the public realm".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Staff shortages put handbrake on UK reopening boom as prices soar

    Capacity constraints and staff shortages resulted in higher volumes of unfinished business, backing up previous reports that hospitality would struggle as hiring stalled.

  • 'The Price of Freedom' sneak peek: President Clinton speaks

    President Bill Clinton revisits his landmark gun control legislation in 'The Price of Freedom'&nbsp;

  • Covid vaccine passports will not be required for sports matches and concerts

    Fans attending sports matches and concerts will not have to present a Covid certificate proving they have tested negative for the virus or received a vaccine. "Vaccine passports" were trialled by a government research programme which allowed fans to use an app to show they were not infectious before attending large-scale events. The event trials include Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium and the forthcoming men's and women's singles finals at Wimbledon. A Whitehall review of Covid certificates

  • Infrastructure success could help keep swing Pa. districts — and the U.S. House — blue

    Democratic Reps. Matt Cartwright and Susan Wild are top GOP targets. Their political future could hinge on the success of President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Indian astronaut’s grandfather ‘overwhelmed with joy’

    This astronaut is flying to space with Richard Branson Virgin Galactic's Sirisha Bandla will become the second Indian-born woman to visit spaceCourtesy: Virgin Galactic Her grandfather says she has always been fascinated by spaceLocation: Guntur, India(SOUNDBITE) (English) GRANDFATHER OF SIRISHA BANDLA, DR. RAGAIAH BANDLA, SAYING:"I am very happy and overwhelmed with joy. My second granddaughter, she is going to the space.""From the beginning, I didn't know she was very much fascinated by sky, looking at the sky, space, how to enter the space and what is there and all that. With this, she did her graduation also in the space studies."Virgin Galactic's test flight with billionaire Richard Branson aboardmarks a new era of private commercial space travelIt's scheduled to launch on July 11

  • Harry & William: What Went Wrong? laid the blame firmly with the brothers themselves

    The opening moments of Harry & William: What Went Wrong? (ITV) carried the promise of a Philomena Cunk-style mockumentary. “If this had taken place in the 15th century,” intoned the royal editor of Vanity Fair, with an entirely straight face, “one of these brothers would have been dead by now.” Perhaps we could bring this logic to all royal documentaries. Would James Hewitt have lasted long in the court of Henry VIII? Don’t think so! Would Fergie’s spending habits have gone down well in Revoluti

  • Why you might have to still wear face masks on public transport – despite what Boris Johnson says

    Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to ease the last remaining COVID restrictions – including face masks in indoor public spaces – in England from 19 July.

  • Golf Pro Among 3 Found Dead At Georgia Country Club

    Police say Gene Siller was shot when he approached a vehicle on a Kennesaw golf course, and that two more bodies were found in the truck.

  • Betty Rene York Brown, retired educator and Boy Scout leader, dies at 83 years old

    “Her main purpose was being a leader in her Black son’s life,” Warennetta Wilson said of her mother who served as a Boy Scout leader.

  • Social distancing rules and limits on crowds to end on July 19

    The legal requirement to socially distance will be abolished under step four of the roadmap, with caps on the size of gatherings indoors and outdoors also ending. As part of the "big bang" lifting of virtually all remaining Covid restrictions, regulations on social mixing will fall away, with people instead asked to use their common sense. The decision to drop the "one metre plus" rule follows the completion of the Government's review of social distancing measures, the details of which will be p

  • Donald Trump Jr. Concedes Felony Count In Indictment Against Dad's Company Is True

    Junior acknowledges dad paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg's grandkids -- because he's a "good guy." The 15-felony indictment says it was a tax dodge.

  • Kushner lobbied against Trump using his presidential power to pardon himself before leaving office, new book says

    Kushner persuaded Trump not to grant himself a federal pardon out of fear it would make states go after him more, Michael Wolff's new book says.

  • Trump Dogged By 'Loser-Palooza' Airplane Message At Florida Rally

    The message — flying over the Florida fairgrounds where Trump was speechifying —was funded by the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

  • Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

    Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Then on Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

  • The End of the Supreme Court Term Revealed Hysterics Posing as Legal Analysts

    Fortunately, the justices, unlike these confused journalists, understand that you’re supposed to make judgments based on the facts, not the identities of the parties involved.

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Kaseya hackers demand $70 million in massive ransomware attack

    Russia-linked hackers suspected in this weekend's mass attack on software provider Kaseya, which could affect thousands of companies worldwide, demanded $70 million to restore data they are holding for ransom, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The hack is the latest and most dramatic in a series of high-profile ransomware attacks this year, exposing the pandemic-style threat that this type of cybercrime poses to companies and governments around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Trump says he told DeSantis not to attend July Fourth weekend rally in Florida

    Former President Donald Trump said he was the one who told Gov. Ron DeSantis not to attend his July Fourth weekend rally in Sarasota, Florida.

  • Ex-Mueller prosecutor says charges against Trump Org are likely a 'shot across the bow' with more to come

    Andrew Weissman believes that last week's charges against the Trump Org are about sending a warning to employees at the company.

  • Tigray rebels accept 'ceasefire in principle' but set conditions

    Rebel leaders in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region on Sunday accepted "a ceasefire in principle" but posed strict conditions for it to be formalised.