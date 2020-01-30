Can face masks fend off coronavirus? For LA's Chinese communities, it's a cultural disconnect

Several staff members of a small community health clinic in LA’s historic Chinatown spoke on the phone with patients Tuesday while wearing face masks that muffled their voices.

The masks are a recent phenomenon at the clinic, located inside the Chinatown Service Center, a nonprofit community assistance organization that serves mainly Chinese immigrants.

Staffers showed up for work wearing the masks Monday, a day after public health officials confirmed the first two California cases of the new coronavirus, in Los Angeles and Orange counties, said Dr. Felix Aguilar, the clinic’s chief medical officer.

“Fear, at this moment, is the greatest epidemic that we have,” Aguilar said.

As China grapples with the growing coronavirus outbreak, Chinese people in the Los Angeles area – home to the third-largest Chinese immigrant population in the United States – are encountering a cultural disconnect as they brace for a possible spread of the virus in their adopted homeland.

The use of face masks is common in China, to protect against both germs and pollution. But when Chinese immigrants wear them in the U.S., it often conflicts with guidance from officials, who warn that they offer minimal protection and could lull wearers into a false sense of security. It can also draw suspicious gazes from passersby.

“In the U.S., if you’ve got a mask, people will sort of look at you like you’re doing something unusual, whereas in Asia it’s fairly common to do this, and people don’t give it a second thought,” said Dr. Bryant Lin, co-director of the Center for Asian Health Research and Education at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

CDC doesn't recommend masks for preventive purposes, but stores have run out

Alhambra Unified School District in Los Angeles County, where a significant proportion of students are from Mandarin-speaking families, is getting a lot of pushback against school rules that ban face masks for students, said Toby Gilbert, a spokesperson for the district.

“There is no evidence that the mask-wearing in a school setting does anything but create fear,” Gilbert said. “It keeps people from remembering that the primary defense is hand-washing.”

The Los Angeles County Office of Education, which encompasses 80 school districts, notes that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the LA County Department of Public Health do not recommend the use of masks for preventive purposes. It reiterates the view of the county health department that there is “no immediate threat to the general public, and no special precautions are required.”

Nonetheless, local stores have run out of masks.

Mike Mai, 29, says he wears a face mask for his own protection. More

Mike Mai, 29, a recent transplant from Boston, wore a mask Tuesday as he shopped with his maskless girlfriend at San Gabriel Square, an outdoor shopping center in the San Gabriel Valley, which has a high concentration of Chinese immigrants.

Mai said he wore the mask for “personal protection,” asserting that local public health officials didn’t seem sufficiently concerned about the new virus despite the confirmed cases in California.

"They seem to think it has limited contagious levels, which is not true from what I've read in Chinese news outlets," he said. "Apparently there have been cases where people show no symptoms but then test positive for carrying the virus. It's a concern to me."

Worries stem from travel, rumors between US and China