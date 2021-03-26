Face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE are tax write-offs, IRS says
Americans can write-off the purchase of face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and other personal protective equipment as medical expenses on their taxes if they were bought for the primary purpose of preventing the spread coronavirus, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.
Yes, but: Taxpayers can only qualify for the deduction if they have medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of their adjusted gross income and they itemize their tax returns, which very few do.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
However, Americans who take a standard deduction can use health flexible spending arrangements, Archer medical savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements or health savings accounts to pay for the costs of PPE.
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.