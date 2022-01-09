Face The Nation: Adams, Becker, Raffensperger
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the world's struggle with the omicron variant, and ensuring election security in the United States.
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the world's struggle with the omicron variant, and ensuring election security in the United States.
Raleigh’s housing market is hot, but increasingly unaffordable. To change that NC must end corporate incentives. (Letters to the Editor)
Health: At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.Politics: U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan — Lawyers arguing against Bid
The state reported 30 new deaths Friday.
Warning: Major spoilers ahead!View Entire Post ›
"I don't know why you're sitting there saying, 'What went wrong?'" Northam told a reporter. "This was a storm that we haven't seen for a long time."
Hospitalizations rates of young children are reaching their highest levels, the CDC said Friday. Latest COVID-19 updates.
By photographer Paolo Roversi the photos show the Duchess wearing Alexandra McQueen gowns and earrings that belonged to Prince William's late mother.
A&E's true-crime documentary "BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer," comes from executive Dick Wolf of the “Law & Order” franchise.
"I wasn't even planning on visiting, but it ended up blowing me away."View Entire Post ›
Visceral fat is often referred to as "hidden fat" because it's not always visible. It wraps around your vital organs and can cause serious health issues. Heather Hanks, MS CAM Medical Solutions BCN – Nutritionist and Medical Advisor says, "Visceral fat is dangerous because it directly impacts the health and function of your organs. While a normal amount of fat is needed to protect your organs, too much can be damaging. It also releases hormones that induce inflammation, which impacts every aspec
"Rebel Rising," the Australian actress wrote.
When a stage performance is going on, all eyes are on the stage. Could someone really disappear mid-show? It's exactly what happened to Helen Mintiks. It was the night of July 23, 1980. The Berlin Ballet was performing at the famous Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. At one point during the performance, recorded music was played instead of the orchestra, which was made up of talented freelance musicians. These musicians used this period as a break. But 45 minutes later, around 9:30 p.m.
Go off, queen.View Entire Post ›
Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis certainly gave us an end-of-the-year surprise with her new video. Back in late Dec 2021, Scout posted a video onto her Instagram with the caption, “I blame all the Wim Hoff breathing.” But everyone is losing it over the naked video of her in snow. During the Moore-Willis getaway Christmas […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gardens could be under threat after a hosepipe ban was imposed in Montecito, where their £11 million mansion boasts nearly eight acres of rolling lawns.
A judge overseeing the tennis star's deportation case rejects a request to postpone hearing for two days.
The Magnolia Network pulled "Home Work" from its lineup after people featured on the show alleged that Andy and Candis Meredith damaged their homes.
Here's what happened to all the celebs who voted for Trump.View Entire Post ›
Paramount Network's hit drama 'Yellowstone' just aired the season 4 finale. Now fans are asking “Is Yellowstone going to have a season 5?” Here are all the details about season 5's premiere date, cast news, spoilers, and how to stream seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Kevin Costner-led show.
Teachers had to deal with more stress during the pandemic but "felt as underappreciated as ever and made no extra money," says Danielle Zavala.