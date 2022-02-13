This is "Face the Nation," February 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Margaret BrennanAmerican journalist
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Jake SullivanAmerican government official
This week on "Face the Nation," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan joins Margaret Brennan to discuss what America’s response will be if Russia invades Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe President Vladimir Putin is planning to do. Plus, a conversation with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on why blue states are now leading the charge to lift COVID restrictions.