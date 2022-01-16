Face the Nation: Hogan, Lucas, Gottlieb

Hartford Courant

St. Luke’s School 10th grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...