Face the Nation: Hogan, Lucas, Gottlieb
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on variant-specific vaccines, Maryland’s struggle with federal aid for COVID-19 testing, and Kansas City’s Omicron surge.
Current 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider has won 29 consecutive games on the quiz show and earned more than $1 million. Read how many records she has broken and how fans have reacted.
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.
TULSA, Okla. — Anybody who laid eyes on Ryan Newman knew he had accomplished his No. 1 goal in his heat race Friday at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Sure, the 44-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, finished third after starting ninth and collected valuable passing points. But the sizable grin on his face was […]
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
St. Luke’s School 10th grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...
Jerome Boger's officiating crew won't suit up again this postseason.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are working their way to becoming relationship goals! Harvey recently celebrated her 25th birthday on Jan. 13, and, as […]
The NCAA has sought information from the University of Oregon about its relationship to a third-party NIL program, the school confirmed to Sportico. In a statement, Oregon athletics spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the association has also requested information regarding “our NIL policies and process (and) apps that we use for education and reporting.” Stanton added […]
Mock draft watch: Breaking down Draft Wire's latest 3-round projections for the Detroit Lions
Brad Townsend: Nico Harrison says the conversation with Cauley-Stein was difficult, but that the Mavs will continue to support him through his personal situation. He adds that in the end, franchise had to do what's best for the franchise. Source: ...
Charles Hamilton was trending on social media after landing himself in a war of words with Doja Cat, who trolled the New York native in resounding fashion.
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
Thomas Tuchel was not happy with Chelsea's attacking display at Manchester City and hit out at Romelu Lukaku.
A lot of the steps along the way seemed crazy, but Eagles players will attest here in January that Nick Sirianni's madness absolutely had a method. By Reuben Frank
Hunter Henry pulled aside Mac Jones near the end of the Patriots' blowout loss.
Fans of Netflix's new docuseries 'Cheer' are baffled by the unknown meaning of 'FIOFMU,' often seen in the show. Well, here Coach Monica sets the record straight.
Ben Simmons trade talk is increasing around the league, but don't confuse that with a deal getting done.
Hurricanes bench boss Rod Brind’Amour said he was moved by the sing-along gesture, and players agreed they owed it to those fans to play better Saturday than they had the previous game.
This gem may have evolved from one of the toughest golf courses in the tournament to one of the easiest on the PGA Tour.
Ball showcased his passing skills with this crazy lob to Bridges.