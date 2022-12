Cosmopolitan Videos

Do you know to decorate your bar cart? It’s hard to deny that the bar cart is furniture at its finest—it’s practical, beautiful, functional, and fabulous all at the same time. It’s a habitat and storage center for all of the bottles of booze that you hold dear, keeping them contained and putting them on display so you can admire your collection in its entirety. I could wax poetic about the glorious, glorious bar cart all day long. But I won’t, because if you have one, you already know why they’re so damn great... …but even great can get better. You know what they say: There’s always room for growth. And I’m here to help make your bar cart look the best it’s ever looked, and probably feel the best it’s ever felt.