Face The Nation: Milgram, Mohib
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the DEA seizing 15,000 pounds of fentanyl in 2021 and Afghan leaders didn't see "writing on the wall," says former Ghani adviser.
The pop star wears nothing but black sunglasses and leather gloves in the provocative shoot.
Burlington, Vt., decided to slash 30 percent of its police force by attrition. Since then, city leaders have been reckoning with the unintended consequences.
Fox News SundaySen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) finally put the nail in the coffin of the Biden administration’s ambitious $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending package, declaring on Sunday that he was a “no” on the legislation and “can’t vote for it.”The centrist Democrat made the definitive announcement on Fox News, of all places. He dispatched an aide to let the White House know just half an hour before going on air, Politico later reported, but the senator "refused to take a call" from them befor
From stereotypes to harassment, Hooters waitresses have heard it all. One waitress revealed what she is sick of hearing on the job.
It was a tough night for the rookie.
Nelly Korda finally got a photo with her golf hero Tiger Woods and Tiger had some words of praise for Nelly's game.
Some thought the mess on her legs was mud or blood. The aftermath involved walking to the hotel pants-less, shoe-less, and wrapped in foil blankets.
Peter Turkson, the Ghanian cardinal to the Catholic Church and the only African to head a Vatican department, has abruptly […] The post High-ranking African cardinal is allegedly ‘fed up,’ offers resignation letter to the Vatican appeared first on TheGrio.
The NFL quarterback and his actress fiancée are comfortable with doing their relationship their way, a source tells PEOPLE
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening.Most Russians aren’t buying it.Domestic propaganda levels have reached near-hysteria this year after anti-Putin protests swept the country following the attempted murder and imprisonment of oppo
The Duke of Edinburgh comforted his grandson Prince William as he walked with him at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, only when he thought the cameras could not see him, a documentary has claimed.
The former president showed up for his Houston event nearly two hours late.
If you haven't heard about the saver's credit, you may be leaving cash on the table.
"For the most part, it's nothing like you see in TV and movies."View Entire Post ›
Colts C Ryan Kelly missed the Patriots game due to tragic personal matter.
Lee Trevino claims he knows when - or if - Tiger Woods will play on Tour again, but he won't spill the beans.
The B-17 he was piloting had lost two of its four engines to enemy fire, and as Si Spiegel surveyed the ruined landscape, he had one thought: We have to get behind the Russian front. As part of the Allied raid on Berlin, his bomber had dropped its payload over the German capital, but he’d been hit with flak and would almost certainly not make it back to the base in England. No pilot wanted to get shot down over Nazi Germany, especially not a Jewish pilot. Spiegel had essentially bluffed his way
Jackson State was blown out in the Celebration Bowl by MEAC champ South Carolina State
“Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t!” the designer says of the "And Just Like That..." star.
I cooked over 45 things in the appliance, including breakfast and dinner. From French toast to chicken and steak, here are recipes I'll keep making.