Face The Nation: Sullivan, Strassmann, Gottlieb, Berardelli, Broome

After a Richie Tenenbaum-like unravelling on and off the track, it’s fair to wonder whether the American sprint star will be remembered more for running her mouth than running at all Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after finishing last in the 100m race during the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday. Photograph: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images Mujinga Kambundji. Javianne Oliver. Barbara Pierre. They are but a sampling of the women who have brought up the rear in the 100m dash