The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. warned on Sunday that Russia would not stop if it decides to invade its western neighbor.While appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Oksana Markarova noted Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea."The reason why Putin attacked us is not because he wants Ukraine, or only Ukraine. The reason he attacked us is because we have chosen to be a democracy and we have the Atlantic and European aspirations," Markarova said...