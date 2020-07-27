Face shields are better for reopening schools, Ohio doctor says

CINCINNATI – As parents, teachers, students and administrators puzzle over how to open school with the coronavirus potentially in every classroom, Dr. Will Sawyer of Sharonville, Ohio, says he has the answer, and it’s not cloth masks.

Sawyer is pressing for universal adoption of clear, plastic shields that protect the whole face. “If we stopped self-inoculating (with the virus), this pandemic would be over in three weeks,” he said.

The advantages of shields, Sawyer said, are many: They can be cleaned and reused indefinitely. They’re comfortable to wear and don’t interfere with eyeglasses or hearing aids. They don’t get in the way of nonverbal communication. Most important, Sawyer said, “They keep your 10 deadly enemies away from your face – your fingers.”

Founder of the Henry the Hand Foundation, Dr. Will Sawyer poses with a face shield meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Face shields are common elements of the personal protective equipment that health care workers don while treating patients suffering from COVID-19, the illness that can result from infection with the new coronavirus.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against using them without a cloth mask underneath. "It is not known if face shields provide any benefit as source control to protect others from the spray of respiratory particles," the CDC says on its website. "CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings."

While there is little research directly comparing shields with masks, shields perform impressively in simulations. An April 29 analysis in the Journal of the American Medical Association by infectious disease doctors in Iowa found that in a test of droplet spread, “Face shields were shown to reduce immediate viral exposure by 96% when worn by a simulated health care worker within 18 inches of a cough.”

When the study was repeated with six feet between the cough and the shield, “face shields reduced inhaled virus by 92%, similar to distancing alone, which reinforces the importance of physical distancing in preventing viral respiratory infections.”

Founder of the Henry the Hand Foundation, Dr. Will Sawyer and Henry the Hand Foundation's Executive Director, Raquel Zemtsov, pose with a face shields meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Schools across the region and nationally are struggling to develop policies to permit safe openings next month. Public schools in Dayton, Ohio, will allow students and teachers to wear masks or shields. But Cincinnati Public Schools, will require everyone to wear a cloth face covering, period, even if someone also wears a face shield.

Shields are “truly the answer to reduce a lot of the angst and complaints,” Sawyer said.

CPS spokeswoman Frances Russ said the school system will re-evaluate its masks requirement “as science evolves and more information becomes available about coronavirus.”

Julie Sellers, president of the 3,000-member Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said she has spoken with Sawyer about face shields, and she likes the idea.

“There are a lot of kids that shields would be better for," she said. "Shields are good for teachers because that way, especially if they’re teaching phonics and reading literacy, the kids can see the teacher’s mouth and know how that’s supposed to look when they say a word.”

A solo practitioner in family medicine, Sawyer has for decades campaigned for better hand hygiene in schools and businesses to stop the spread of influenza and other contagious diseases. He created the Henry the Hand Foundation to create and distribute education materials to persuade children – and adults – to wash hands often then keep hands away from the mouth, nose and eyes, where viruses enter the body.

Sawyer bought 20,000 face shields nearly 20 years ago amid the outbreak of the SARS virus, a relative of the new coronavirus, and gave them away or sold them as a benefit for his foundation.

This month, he got an order of 10,000 made-in-China shields, and he gives one to every patient. He also sells them on the foundation’s website.

“No teacher should go back to the classroom without one,” Sawyer said. “This is truly the answer.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus in Ohio: Face shields or cloth masks for back to school?