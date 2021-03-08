Facebook Find 1965 Chevy Impala SS

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Believe it or not, this is a sedan, and we’ll explain how…

It’s always interesting to see the contraptions people post for sale on Facebook Marketplace, like this 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS sedan. Your initial reaction to this listing might be the same as ours: sedans have four doors and that thing doesn’t. Yep, that’s absolutely true, but someone thought it would be a good idea to chop this Chevy up and take out those rear doors. Now we want to see them do a modern Dodge Charger.

Anyway, this super interesting custom ’65 Impala “shorty” is listed as having a clean title, and thank goodness for that! We were concerned it was going to come with a fair number of problems, like how it’s missing the engine and a fair number of other components. But hey, the listing says it’s only been driven 9,999 miles, plus it’s a manual transmission car.

The person who posted this Impala refers to it as a roller, but it’s more like a rolling garbage bin. Aside from the air cleaner for the engine that’s no longer present sitting on the front passenger seat, there are beer cans, cardboard boxes, and other debris on the plywood parcel shelf and in the trunk. Some of those items might be components no longer attached to the car, so you’d probably have to take it all and sort through the junk later. Fun times are to be had by the new owner for sure.

Not all is negative about this Impala. The seller says there’s “little to no rust” so you don’t have to play surgeon. Two fiberglass fenders, 2 OE front fenders, an OE deck lid, 3 OE hoods, a complete set of OE front/rear fenders, OE grille, and a 4-speed Muncie transmission are all being thrown in for good measure. We’re not sure what you’d do with all those fenders other than sell some of them. However, this could make for a cool restomod or some other crazy project.

You have to decide if the oddly-specific price of $12,345 is fair or not. Check out the listing for yourself here.

