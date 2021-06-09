Facebook ad chief Carolyn Everson departs

Carolyn Everson, Facebook's longtime head of global ad sales, has left the company, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Everson led Facebook through years of record ad growth, but also through intense scrutiny around Facebook's role in promoting nefarious content.

Details: Nicola Mendelsohn, who currently runs the EMEA region of Facebook's Global Business Group, will be Everson's interim replacement.

" We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter. We are grateful for her contributions,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

The Verge's Alex Heath first reported the news.

Be smart: Everson, who has been with the company for over a decade, was the person responsible for fielding most of the angst from interest groups that were boycotting ads last summer over hate speech.

Under her tenure as VP, Global Business Group, Facebook's revenue has grown from $3.7 billion in 2011 to nearly $86 billion in 2020.

What to watch: Last week, Axios reported that Facebook named Marne Levine, a longtime operations and policy executive at the company, to the newly created role of chief business officer.

