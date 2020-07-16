Facebook is adding a label to all posts about voting from federal officials and political candidates, including the president

What the labels will look like on Facebook.

Facebook

Starting on Thursday, Facebook is rolling out labels on all posts from federal politicians and elected officials that involve voting.

The labels point Facebook users to a voting information page, which is currently hosted on USA.gov. Facebook is rolling out its own "Voting Information Center," announced by Mark Zuckerberg last month, but it isn't ready just yet.

Everyone from low-level elected officials to President Trump will have posts about voting labeled, the company confirmed.

The point of the label, a representative said, is to provide a direct link to clear information on voting.

Moreover, the label isn't intended as a judgement of the content of the post — it will be applied equally to posts from politicians, whether the posts contain accurate or inaccurate information.

Currently, the label includes a link to a USA.gov page on voting. In time, that link will switch to a Facebook-created "Voting Information Center" — a project that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in late June.

"We're creating a Voting Information Center to share authoritative information on how and when you can vote, including voter registration, voting by mail and early voting," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. "During a pandemic when people may be afraid of going to polls, sharing authoritative information on voting by mail will be especially important. We'll be showing the Voting Information Center at the top of the Facebook and Instagram apps over the coming months."

In the years following the 2016 US presidential election, Facebook has struggled with how to moderate speech and advertising from politicians and political campaigns.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has remained steadfast in his argument that political advertising is equivalent to political speech, and that political speech shouldn't be moderated by the social media giant.

"In a democracy it's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying so they can make their own judgments," Zuckerberg said in a late 2019 interview with CBS This Morning cohost Gayle King. "I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

