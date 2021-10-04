Facebook again asks judge to dismiss U.S. lawsuit to force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone
David Shepardson and Diane Bartz
·3 min read

By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook Inc asked a judge on Monday to dismiss the U.S. government's revised antitrust case that seeks to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook said in a court filing that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had failed to provide a "plausible factual basis for branding Facebook an unlawful monopolist." The company added it appears the FTC "had no basis for its naked allegation that Facebook has or had a monopoly."

The social media giant asked that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, which would make it harder for the agency to amend the lawsuit. The FTC declined to comment.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in June that the FTC's original complaint filed in December failed to provide evidence that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market.

The FTC's amended complaint, filed in August, added more detail on its accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and again asked Boasberg to order the sale of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC argued at length in its revised complaint that Facebook dominates the U.S. personal social networking market with more than 65% of monthly active users since 2012.

Facebook filing said the FTC's complaint was "at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers."

The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines in August to file the amended lawsuit and denied Facebook's request that agency chair Lina Khan be recused.

In its motion, Facebook argued that the FTC vote to file the amended complaint was not valid because Khan participated.

It included a long series of statements from Khan, made before she became chair of the FTC, which were critical of the social media giant. In a series of tweets from December 2020, she praises lawsuits brought by the FTC and state attorneys general saying "hopeful that it marks yet another step forward in the growing efforts to rehabilitate antitrust laws."

Facebook also notes that the FTC is suing to undo mergers that it had approved: Instagram, which it bought in 2012 for $1 billion, and WhatsApp, which it bought in 2014 for $19 billion.

"The FTC challenges acquisitions that the agency cleared after its own contemporaneous review...," the motion said. "The case is entirely without legal or factual support. This is as true now as it was before."

Facebook also included a dissent from FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Republican, who had voted to oppose filing the amended lawsuit because the FTC had raised no objections to the Instagram and WhatsApp deals.

"The FTC's fictional market ignores the competitive reality: Facebook competes vigorously with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, and countless others to help people share, connect, communicate or simply be entertained," a Facebook spokesperson said. "The FTC cannot credibly claim Facebook has monopoly power because no such power exists."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea accuses U.N. of double standards over missiles

    North Korea said on Sunday (October 3) the UN Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said.It comes amid international criticism over its recent missile tests.The Council met behind closed doors on Friday upon requests from the United States and other countries over the North's missile launches.The meeting came a day after Pyongyang fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests.They include the launches of a previously unseen hypersonic missile, ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.The North Korean foreign ministry's Department of International Organisations said the Security Council meeting means an encroachment on its sovereignty.It accused the Council of double standards as it remains silent about U.S. joint military exercises and weapons tests with allies.North Korea warned the council could face consequences if it continues to breach the North's sovereignty quote "with the double-dealing stick"Pyongyang said in recent weeks that its weapons tests are aimed at boosting its defense capabilities.

  • Frances Haugen: Facebook whistleblower reveals identity

    Facebook ex-product manager Frances Haugen says the company prioritises "growth over safety".

  • John Legend joins The Temptations musical producing team

    At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16.

  • COVID pandemic and isolation likely pushed spike in 2020 homicides and assaults

    Pandemic's unique impact brings aberration in overall crime not seen in four years, and in homicides not seen in decades.

  • 'Pain I don't know how to get rid of,' Miya Marcano's anguished grandmother says

    The family of Miya Marcano, 19, a missing Valencia College student whose body is believed to have been found, speak of their anguish.

  • Why Treasury Secretary Yellen testified that climate change 'must be addressed'

    Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen reiterated her stance that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. economy on Tuesday.

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks | Easter Eggs (S2, E8) | Paramount+

    If you've seen Star Trek: The Animated Series, you may have picked up on this Easter egg from the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. If not, let Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and Creator Mike McMahan get you up to speed! Stream all-new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursdays, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

  • USPS launches pilot program for banking services sought by Warren and Left

    If you live in four locations on the East Coast, you can now use the Postal Service to cash business and payroll checks and have the funds returned as a gift card.

  • Philippines to investigate 154 police over deadly drugs war

    MANILA (Reuters) -An initial investigation by the Philippine government has found 154 police officers could be criminally liable over their conduct in President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place. The findings, announced by the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday, come just a few weeks after the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved a formal investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-court-approves-investigation-into-philippines-war-drugs-2021-09-15 into thousands of state killings of alleged drug dealers since Duterte took office in 2016. The popular Duterte, 76, has dared the ICC to put him on trial and publicly said he would happily "rot in jail" for killing people intent on destroying his country.

  • States rev up redrawing congressional maps

    A number of states have proposed or finalized new congressional district maps in the past week. The recurrent theme: protecting incumbents rather than expanding majorities.Why it matters: The flurry of activity is just the start of the high-stakes process that has the potential to affect congressional power for a decade. The biggest states are still to come — as well as deadlines, lawsuits and the potential for lots of court-drawn midterm maps.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • Dow Jones Dives 400 Points As Tech Stocks Sell Off; Facebook Weighs On Nasdaq

    Stocks tumbled midday Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 400 points and tech stocks dragging the Nasdaq.

  • VanMeter hits game-winning homer, D-backs beat Rockies 5-4

    Arizona's 2021 baseball season was a stunner for a lot of the wrong reasons. Josh VanMeter's game-winning homer on Sunday provided the Diamondbacks with a rare happy surprise. VanMeter's solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the season finale for both teams.

  • Exclusive-Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Why you should be skeptical of inflation panic

    It’s getting more difficult to argue—as I did four months ago—that inflation’s recent spike is transitory. Notice that the CPI is quite volatile compared to the projections from the Cleveland Fed model.

  • Gabby Petito's mom takes to social media as search for Brian Laundrie continues

    Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt, tweets "Mama bear is getting angry, turn yourself in!"

  • Can Your Ex Take Your Social Security After Divorce?

    If you're divorced, you may have heard that your ex-spouse can take your Social Security. Read on to learn about the rules for Social Security and divorce. A Fidelity survey of more than 1,000 adults found that 52% of respondents believed an ex-spouse could affect their Social Security benefits.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Sylvester Stallone Shared a 'Rocky III' Photo That Shows How Much Bigger Hulk Hogan Really Was

    Sylvester Stallone recently shared a behind the scenes photo from 'Rocky III' which illustrates just how much bigger Hulk Hogan was than him in real life.

  • Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit

    Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Drags Senator Richard Blumenthal Over “Finsta” Flub

    In his usual form, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver wasted no time in catching up with Twitter’s latest laughing stock. This time, it was Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal. Last week, a video clip of Blumenthal in a Senate hearing concerning Facebook and Instagram’s effects on teenagers’ mental health went viral showing the senior senator […]