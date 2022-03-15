Facebook angers Silicon Valley staff by axing free laundry service

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg has had enough of doing his Metamates’ dirty laundry.

Meta, nee Facebook, stopped flipping the bill for a load of colours and whites in what a spokesman called an "adjustment" to better reflect the needs of its new, post-Covid hybrid workforce.

But some are upset at the loss of the dry cleaning and laundry service from their total compensation of salary and stock options.

“I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back,” a Meta staffer wrote on anonymous job forum Blind, according to SF Gate.

“Such a helpful one where clothes are folded and I don’t have to worry much and focus that time for my axis work.”

The engineer, on a self-reported annual salary of $850,000, was also upset the market had slashed the value of his stock options by $200,000 while Meta slashed the value of its free dinners.

The company pushed back the start of its dinner service to 6.30pm, a full half-hour after the last of its free shuttle busses depart from its Menlo Park headquarters, according to seven anonymous company employees quoted in The New York Times.

They also removed to-go boxes. Employees quickly complained in their internal forums and asked whether they would receive other compensation for not being able to bring home a free meal, according to the Times, which was first to report the news.

A member of the company’s food services team wrote the decision was made six months ago to stop employees cramming steaks in 10 to-go boxes.

Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, defended the changes in a reportedly "combative" tone against the perceived sense of entitlement.

Bosworth has been one of the most high-profile defenders of the company’s recent changes, including its rebranding of employees from Facebookers to Metamates.

He confirmed on Twitter that "Metamates" was a reference to the Naval phrase, "Ship, Shipmates, Self".

That particular change had employees worried they were becoming a "cog in a machine" given the militaristic inspiration of putting themselves last behind their shipmates, while their ship, Meta, is placed above all.

In a statement shared with media, a Meta spokesman said the changes to on-site services and amenities coincides with employees returning to the office.

“We believe people and teams will be increasingly distributed in the future, and we’re committed to building an experience that helps everyone be successful,” the statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta is taking away employees' free on-site laundry perk

    Meta is cutting some of its famous perks as some employees prepare to return to the office on March 28.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Florida company sent H-2A workers elsewhere, abused them, underpaid them by $165,000

    The owners of an Avon Park harvesting business brought in H-2A visa workers purportedly for work in Florida, shipped them to Missouri instead, didn’t pay them or feed them properly and housed them in what was once a county jail, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • 2 Pros and 3 Cons of Working in Retirement

    If you're nearing retirement age, that may be a question you're asking. To help you decide if a working retirement is right for you, here are two pros and three cons you'll want to consider. Several studies show a connection between working at older ages and improved cognitive function.

  • Oil enters a bear market on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter a bear market, marked by a more than 20% drop from their recent highs.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • 5 of the Biggest Product Recalls of All Time

    Product recalls are often a terrible situation for both consumers and companies to be in. While consumers are left with faulty -- or possibly fatal -- products, companies incur millions in costs...

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • 5 charts that explain why gas prices are so high

    Gas prices have reached record highs, hitting $4.331 per gallon on Friday (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring b

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • 190 Papa John's stores in Russia still open: 'At the end of the day, they appreciate a good pizza'

    About 190 Papa John's stores are still open in Russia despite the international pizza chain's announcement that it was suspending its corporate operations in the country over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a New York Times report published on Monday.The Papa John's restaurants are primarily owned by Russians through a franchise agreement with a company controlled by Colorado native Christopher Wynne, who told the Times that...

  • Airlines bump ticket prices in response to high fuel costs

    As airlines have increased their prices amid rising fuel costs, the demand for flights remains higher than ever. Delta Air Lines will raise ticket prices by about 10 percent each way to cover the rising fuel prices, while United and Southwest Airlines also said they have raised the ticket prices, according to Reuters."We can make money at oil prices of $100 a barrel or higher, and we will," Chief Executive of American Airlines Doug Parker said,...