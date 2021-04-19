Facebook takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products

  • Facebook symbol is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
1 / 2

Facebook takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products

Facebook symbol is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Culliford, Sheila Dang and Munsif Vengattil
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Elizabeth Culliford, Sheila Dang and Munsif Vengattil

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts.Facebook's incursion into the audio market comes as the sudden explosion of interest in Clubhouse, an audio app where billionaires and celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have popped in to chat, could be waning. Downloads of the Clubhouse app, which is only available on Apple's iOS devices, suffered an estimated 70% decline in downloads in March from February when it hit a high.

Zuckerberg said the world's largest social media network planned in the coming months to launch features including short-form audio clips called "Soundbites" and ways to create sound effects or improve audio quality. Facebook said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3e8FGsc it would begin to test live audio rooms, which would launch by the summer.

Zuckerberg said Facebook was looking to "treat audio as a first-class medium in the way that we would photos or video" in an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of newsletter Platformer.

The rapid growth of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services.

What is not clear is if Clubhouse, which just closed a new round of Series C funding in which a source said it was valued at $4 billion, will have staying power as installs decline.

The app, which is not yet available on Android, faces competition from multiple companies working on Clubhouse clones. Twitter Inc is testing its live audio feature Spaces, along with new features from Discord, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Slack and Spotify Technology.

Reddit also unveiled a preview of its "Reddit Talks" product to moderators on Monday.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated Clubhouse had a 72% decline in growth from about 9.6 million February installs to about 2.4 million in March.

Facebook, which has long been criticized for its handling of problematic content across its products, will face the challenges of moderating live and recorded audio content.

Facebook said its live audio rooms would be available on its Messenger product and in its main app. It said it would test the rooms with public figures as well as in Groups - a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests but which have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity.

As part of the announcements, Zuckerberg also said Facebook is working with Spotify on "Project Boombox" to share and listen to music on its platform.

Facebook said users would be able to send donations, or tips, to creators in live audio rooms through "Stars". After launch, it will offer other types of monetization like single-purchase access or subscription for rooms. It also announced an audio creator fund for Soundbites.

The company is working to attract more creators who are accustomed to receiving tips and other direct payments from fans.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Clubhouse Raises Series C Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Clubhouse, the buzzy audio-based social network, said it closed a new Series C round led by Andrew Chen at Andreessen Horowitz.The round valued the company at about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the latest round would value the one-year-old startup at about that amount, quadruple its value from January.DST Global, Tiger Global Management, and investor Elad Gil also participated in the round, the company said in a blog post on Sunday, without disclosing the financing terms.A company representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the valuation.Clubhouse lets users host their own online radio shows. Listeners can tune in to hear interviews or panel discussions and ask to participate in live chats. The platform has drawn appearances from some of the biggest names in business, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and inspired copycats from several of the world’s social network giants.Twitter Inc. had held talks to acquire Clubhouse at about $4 billion valuation, though the discussions stalled, Bloomberg News has reported.The company said its servers “have struggled a bit these past few months” as the app’s growth outpaced the algorithms its team originally built. The funding will allow it to scale its team, which already quadrupled in size this year, and launch programs for creators to get paid.Paul Davison and Rohan Seth started Alpha Exploration Co., the startup behind Clubhouse. Andreessen Horowitz has been a major booster of the app. It initially valued the parent company at $100 million before the investment in January.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has invested in Andreessen Horowitz.Read More: Clubhouse’s Founder Is in a State of Perpetual Motion(Updates with Clubhouse valuation from round starting in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Tony Stark inspired Robert Downey Jr. to take action on climate change

    Actor Robert Downey Jr. spent more than a decade portraying a genius scientist looking to save the universe as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

  • McCormick CEO: 'We've been hard-pressed to keep up with' Old Bay Seasoning demand

    McCormick Chairman and CEO Lawrence Kurzius said he can't keep this classic spice in stock. It's been briskly selling during the pandemic.

  • McCormick CEO: 'we are dealing with extraordinary high levels of consumer demand'

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Myles Udland speak with McCormick & Company President, CEO & Chairman Lawrence Kurzius, about how the company is faring amid COVID-19.

  • Hiring Is Finally Growing Again — But There's A Catch

    Why a return to a pre-pandemic economy is going to take time.

  • Premier League should ban ‘big six’ over Super League plan – Alan Shearer

    Six Premier League sides are part of an initial group of 12 clubs breaking away to form new competition.

  • STERIS (STE) Hits a New 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

    Investors are optimistic about STERIS (STE) backed by elevated consumer demand and strong segmental growth in third-quarter fiscal 2021.

  • Apple Is Likely to Boost Dividend, Stock Buyback Plan

    Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers said in a research note that the company is likely to increase its dividend by at least 10%, compared with 6.5% last year.

  • Nvidia’s $40 billion takeover of Arm faces U.K. national security probe

    The competition watchdog has until July 30 to complete and submit its report to the digital secretary.

  • Dow Jones Slips As Coca-Cola Passes Buy; Tesla Down After Deadly Crash; GameStop CEO Quits

    The Dow Jones lagged even as Coca-Cola stock passed a new buy point on strong earnings. Tesla stock fell after a deadly crash raised Autopilot questions.

  • McDonald’s, BTS partner to spotlight the band’s favorite order

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma breaks down McDonald’s partnership with K-pop band BTS.

  • Corporate tax hikes don't spell doom for the bull market

    All things being equal, higher taxes on corporations would be a headwind for earnings growth.

  • Federal safety agency warns against Peloton treadmill after child accidents

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission urged Peloton Tread+ users with small children "to stop using the product immediately," saying kids can become "entrapped, pinned and pulled" under the device.

  • Facebook Pushes Into Audio to Compete With Clubhouse, Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is moving more aggressively into audio products, trying to compete with rivals such as Twitter Inc. and popular upstart Clubhouse.The social network on Monday is building a series of new audio-focused products, including virtual rooms where users can host live discussions, and a feature called “soundbites” that lets users post short audio snippets to their feed like they would a photo or video, according to Fidji Simo, head of the Menlo Park, California-based company’s main service.Facebook will also create a podcasting feature so users can download and listen to podcasts directly from the main app, which will give the company a chance to compete with existing players like Apple Inc. Recode reported earlier on Facebook’s plans.“We have seen a massive rise of audio experiences” during the pandemic, Simo said, including an increase in voice calls and audio messages on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which spurred the company to build the new products.Audio has become an important format with many people stuck at home due to the pandemic. Clubhouse, which lets users host live audio discussions, has been a big hit in Silicon Valley, and just raised money at a $4 billion valuation after Twitter tried to buy the startup for around the same price, Bloomberg News reported. “Clubhouse has done something phenomenal,” Simo said. “I’ve been working at Facebook for ten years so I know how hard it is to create a new social format.”Twitter is also pushing aggressively into audio. It has a Clubhouse competitor, called Twitter Spaces, which exists within its app, and launched an equivalent to Facebook’s soundbites product called voice tweets last summer. Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn and Slack Technologies Inc. are also working on audio rooms competitors.U.S. lawmakers have accused Facebook of copying competitors and the company is under antitrust investigation from state and federal regulators.Simo said Facebook is trying to put its own spin on these products. On Clubhouse and Twitter, for example, audio rooms are ephemeral and disappear after a room is closed. On Facebook, users can save their room discussions and let people download them as a podcast, she said. Facebook’s artificial intelligence technology will eventually recommend the most popular parts of a live discussion to be shared as soundbites, she added.Facebook will also enable tipping in audio rooms as a way to help content creators make money from their fans, something the company has done in the past with live videos.Many of these products are still weeks if not months away. Facebook said it hopes to launch its live rooms product by summer.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    It’s natural to want to buy into a rising stock, so much so that following upward trends as a market strategy has a name: momentum investing. It’s the art of following the upward trends. Momentum investing has its advocates and detractors, as do all investing styles. While past performance does not guarantee future returns, it's still a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. With this in mind, we used TipRanks' database to identify two stocks that boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and considerable upside potential – on top of impressive recent gains. Let's take a closer look. Identiv (INVE) The first momentum stock we’ll look at, Identiv, is a tech company providing solutions for authentication and security systems online. Identiv’s products protect users’ identity, and prevent malware and other malicious attacks in the IoT world. The importance – and value – of this niche can be seen in the company’s share growth over the past year. INVE is up 65% year-to-date, and longer term, over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 404%. The strong share growth has gone hand-in-hand with strong revenue growth. The company reported 31% year-over-year top-line growth, to $24.8 million, in 4Q20, along with solid prospects going forward. Entering Q1, the company had $10.5 million in backlogged orders, a 121% gain over the year before. Growth was driven by gains in the company’s RFID segment, which was up over 100% yoy, and in the Identity segment, which registered a 53% yoy gain. While revenues were solid, earnings were down. EPS had been positive in Q3, but turned negative in Q4, coming in at a 5-cent net loss per share, and missing the expectation of a 1-cent EPS profit. Investors have not appeared too concerned by the earnings loss; Identiv’s historical earnings pattern is to show a Q4 loss after a Q3 profit, and the 4Q20 loss was 7 cents per share less than the year-ago result. Management has moved to take advantage of the company’s rising share value, by putting a public offering of stock earlier this month. The offering, of 3.78 million shares at $10.65 each, closed on April 12 and raised – before expenses – over $40 million. There’s a lot here to get an analyst’s attention, and 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley initiated coverage of this stock with a Buy rating and a $21 price target, indicating ~50% one-year upside potential. (To view Ellis’s track record, click here) "We believe the recent capital raise is transformative and will accelerate growth from 10% over the past two years to +20% as the company broadens its RFID IoT portfolio. To start, $38M in net proceeds suggests $50M in incremental sales potential at current GMs," Ellis opined. The analyst added, "We believe that INVE’s custom engagement, design, and prototype model is strong and that CY22 proceeds sales conversion is likely, led by RFID IoT, where 3Q20 and 4Q20 sales surged 100% Y/Y and where CY21TD backlog is robust. Success with healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices early adopters could tilt high-volume industries INVE’s way, thus enriching growth." Ellis is not outlier in his view of this stock; there are 3 recent reviews on file here, and all are to buy, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $14.04, with an average target of $17.33 suggesting room for 23% growth in the year ahead. (See INVE stock analysis on TipRanks) Tronox (TROX) Next up, Tronox, is a miner and manufacturer of specialty metals used in the production of titanium chemicals. The company mines titanium ores and zircon, and uses them in the production of titanium dioxide and chemical sands, both essential ingredients in industrial dyes. The company’s products are found in a range of everyday products, including paints, papers, and plastics, and useful byproducts of the manufacturing process include caustic soda and gypsum. While the industry lacks the cachet of high-tech, it is still vital to the modern economy, and Tronox has ridden that fact to a 37% year-to-date share gain. For the past 12 months, the stock’s gain has been 224%. For the full-year 2020, Tronox showed a top line of $2.76 billion, up 4.5% from 2019. The 4Q20 results show that the top line gains are accelerating – the fourth quarter revenues of $783 million were up 13.6% yoy. The company saw quarterly titanium dioxide sales volume increase 8% yoy in the fourth quarter, indicating improved global demand as world economies reopen. Looking ahead, Tronox expects titanium dioxide sales to continue gaining, in the range of 11% to 15% for 1Q21. With all of that in the background, BMO analyst John McNulty listed TROX as one of his top picks for 2021 “Rarely can we recall a time when the stars aligned in such a way that the risk/reward pointed to dramatic upside potential with relatively minimal risk--the current outlook for TiO2 and TROX is one of those times. TiO2 is poised for a steady tightening over the next 2-3 years, driving volumes and prices higher,” McNulty noted. The analyst summed up, "We listed TROX as one of our top picks for 2021 for a host of reasons, including our belief that the strength of the cycle would surprise investors in the near term on the volume side and in the intermediate term on the pricing side." In line with this upbeat outlook, McNulty rates TROX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $29 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 45%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus on this stock is not unanimous – but it is decisive. The reviews break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $24.40 suggests a 22% upside for the next 12 months. (See TROX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Resorts World Las Vegas announces June opening date. Here's what to expect

    The $4.3 billion megaresort, the first to open on the Las Vegas Strip in a decade, is now taking reservations for its more than 3,500 rooms.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling