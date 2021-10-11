Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Byron Kaye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up an industry panel to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace" https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

The issue of damaging online posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay licence fees https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-idUSKBN2AO099 for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February.

The Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), which represents the Australian units of Facebook Inc, Alphabet's Google and Twitter Inc, said its new misinformation oversight subcommittee showed the industry was willing to self-regulate against damaging posts.

The tech giants had already agreed a code of conduct against misinformation, "and we wanted to further strengthen it with independent oversight from experts, and public accountability," DIGI Managing Director Sunita Bose said in a statement.

A three-person "independent complaints sub-committee" would seek to resolve complaints about possible breaches of the code conduct via a public website, DIGI said, but would not take complaints about individual posts.

The industry's code of conduct includes items such as taking action against misinformation affecting public health, which would include the novel coronavirus.

DIGI, which also represents Apple Inc and TikTok, said it could issue a public statement if a company was found to have violated the code of conduct or revoke its signatory status with the group.

Reset Australia, an advocate group focused on the influence of technology on democracy, said the oversight panel was "laughable" as it involved no penalties and the code of conduct was optional.

"DIGI's code is not much more than a PR stunt given the negative PR surrounding Facebook in recent weeks," said Reset Australia Director of tech policy Dhakshayini Sooriyakumaran in a statement, urging regulation for the industry.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Is Willing to Open Algorithms to Regulators, Clegg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s chief spokesman said the company is willing to subject itself to greater oversight to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and aren’t harming users.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Tur

  • Social Media Companies Should Be Accountable For Policies, Facebook Exec Says

    “We need greater transparency,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Facebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content

    A Facebook Inc executive said Sunday that the company would introduce new measures on its apps to prompt teens away from harmful content, as U.S lawmakers scrutinize how Facebook and subsidiaries like Instagram affect young people's mental health. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, also expressed openness to the idea of letting regulators have access to Facebook algorithms that are used to amplify content.

  • Paypal Update

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PayPal To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PayPal Holdings Inc ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL) and reminds investors of the October 19, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • Wish you could join a ‘Squid Game’? Here's a safer plan to escape debt

    Gi-hun and the rest of the crew should have explored a few other options first.

  • Krebs says U.S. is in "death spiral" of democracy if effort to undermine elections continue

    Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said Republicans are leading the "constant erosion of confidence in the elect- the electoral system."

  • U.S. Bank Stocks May Be Too Hot With Earnings Season Nearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021, and with third-quarter earnings set to kick off on Wednesday analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. The question for the shares, however, is how hot is too hot?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Proper

  • Should Google Pay a Stock Dividend?

    Many tech companies pay stock dividends to their shareholders, but the parent company of Google isn't one of them—despite pressure from investors.

  • Star Tumbles 21% on Report It Enabled Suspected Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Could Netflix Be a Smart Buy Right Now Before Q3 Earnings?

    Earnings season is about to be in full swing, and for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), investors will be paying attention to subscriber numbers. Unsurprisingly, with everyone spending more time than usual at home last year, Netflix added customers at an unusually high rate. Contributing to the unimpressive subscriber numbers so far this year was a light content slate, as Netflix was forced to shut production due to lockdown measures in various countries.

  • Disney and Turner take the ice in upcoming NHL season

    This will be the NHL’s first full 82-game schedule since 2018-19 and will take place against the ongoing realities of the pandemic.

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Lampoons Facebook And R. Kelly

    Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che weighed in on Facebook’s turbulent week on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. “This week, we found out that sometimes a guy in a hoodie actually can be dangerous,” Jost deadpanned, with reference to the tech company’s founder Mark Zuckerberg. “Internal documents show that Facebook knew its […]

  • With Private Jets in Hot Demand, These 3 Aviation Upstarts Are Making It Easier to Take Flight

    Companies from Verijet to BitLux are offering things like lower charter costs or the chance to pay with crypto.

  • Facebook To Limit Politics, Boost Friends, Says Spokesman On ‘Meet The Press’

    Fighting back after a whistleblower’s damning testimony earlier this week before a Congressional committee, Facebook spokesman Nick Clegg said on NBC’s Sunday Meet The Press that changes are coming to the social media outlet and to its cousin, Instagram. Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister who is now vice president for global affairs and […]

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds U.S. Senators Baffled by Facebook

    The sketch saw senators grilling Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen

  • 'SNL' sketch on Facebook whistleblower hearing pokes fun at US senators' disconnect with social media

    The late night comedy show's portrayal of various senators alluded to how out of touch they can be when it comes to technology.

  • Amazon Has a Dupe for Kourtney Kardashian's Infamous Skeleton Ensemble— And It’s Only $25!

    The internet erupted when Kourtney Kardashian posted a sassy selfie of her in a skeleton ensemble and all the spooky photos that followed. But what people really want to know is, “Where the heck can I get that skeleton ensemble?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Our mission at […]

  • Which Social-Media Networks Do Teens Like the Most? Not Facebook and Twitter.

    A report shows why Facebook is so concerned about engaging preteens. Their older brothers and sisters have a lot of unsurprising preferences—Netflix, Apple, and Amazon—but not the social-media giant.

  • A journalist who just won the Nobel Peace Prize called Facebook 'biased against facts' and a threat to democracy

    Filipino journalist Maria Ressa criticized the tech giant for its approach tackling misinformation and its implications on democracy around the world.

  • Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook 'biased against facts'

    MANILA (Reuters) -Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticise Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is "biased against facts". The veteran journalist and head of Philippine news site Rappler told Reuters in an interview after winning the award that Facebook's algorithms "prioritise the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts." Her comments add to the pile of recent pressure on Facebook, used by more than 3 billion people, which a former employee turned whistleblower https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-whistleblower-reveals-identity-ahead-senate-hearing-2021-10-03 accused of putting profit over the need to curb hate speech and misinformation.