Facebook bans 'voice of Trump' from platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump
Mr Trump frequently used social media to bypass the mainstream media during his presidency

Facebook has removed a video of former US President Donald Trump from the page of his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

The social media giant banned Mr Trump from its platform in January following riots by his supporters on the Capitol building in Washington.

Lara Trump, a new Fox News contributor, posted a video of herself interviewing Mr Trump on a range of issues.

She later posted a screenshot of an email she received from Facebook warning her of the ban.

"In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the account," an email from "Katelyn" read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNENWoUrQVn/

Lara Trump, who is married to Mr Trump's son Eric, instead posted the interview for her own online show The Right View on the video platform Rumble and linked to it from her Facebook page.

Facebook's suspension of Mr Trump's account on 7 January - a day after the Capitol riots - is being reviewed by its new Oversight Board, which was set up to rule on controversial moderation decisions.

Defending the ban at the time, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerburg said: "We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Donald Trump was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook, Instagram Remove Lara Trump’s Interview With Donald Trump

    Facebook and Instagram removed content uploaded by Lara Trump that showed her interviewing her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, during Tuesday night’s digital “The Right View” show. The younger Trump, who was brought on as a Fox News contributor this week, posted screenshots of email messages from Facebook staff on her Instagram account. The emails reminded her that “content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed” following his ban from the platforms. “We are reaching out to let you that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking,” one email said. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.” Also Read: Trump Appeals Facebook, Instagram Bans to Oversight Board A Facebook source confirmed the legitimacy of the posted emails to TheWrap, but had nothing further to add. Trump touted her interview with her father-in-law on Twitter and her podcast Tuesday, promising viewers “a HUGE guest.” On Wednesday morning’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump’s new colleagues rallied behind her, calling the removal of her interview content “unbelievable” and “incredible.” “Do you realize he is the former president of the United States? You do an interview with him, and it’s not worthy? It’s not allowed to be on your page?” Brian Kilmeade asked. Read original story Facebook, Instagram Remove Lara Trump’s Interview With Donald Trump At TheWrap

  • Facebook says Trump can't skirt its ban through daughter-in-law's account

    Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump promoted a new interview with the former president on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, but a workaround to Trump's ban on two of the world's most popular social networks wasn't long for this world. Trump himself remains banned on Facebook pending a decision by the Oversight Board, the external governing body the company set up to tackle it thorniest platform policy decisions.

  • White House confirms President Biden won't throw first pitch at Nationals opening day

    Will Joe Biden makes his pitching debut as president anytime soon?

  • 'Major is still adjusting': New White House trouble hounds Biden's dog

    The Bidens' dog was involved in a second nipping incident at the White House during a walk. He had earlier had an incident with a Secret Service agent.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Talks Suez Canal Debacle & Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Wedding Crashing In Late Night Return

    On Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel returned for a Live! broadcast, after a full week of vacation. “I have to be honest, I’m glad to be back. We went on a cruise through the Suez Canal,” Kimmel joked. “You ever done that? Very slow. It’s almost as if we weren’t moving at all.” Kimmel was alluding to a fiasco […]

  • Fox News hires Lara Trump and promotes former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

    Trump repeatedly lashed out at Fox after he lost reelection, suggesting without evidence that the network's coverage of him led to his loss.

  • St. Petersburg church-turned-luxury-home sells for $1.3M

    This St. Petersburg church-turned-house sold about a week after renovations were complete, listing agent Bryan Belcher told Axios.What happened: The church dates back to the 1920s. A developer bought the property in 2018 with the intention of turning it into four single-family homes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe main part of the church was converted into a single-family home to preserve the historic landmark, as part of an agreement between developers, St. Pete and the neighborhood association.Quick sale: Belcher put it on the market last Friday and had an offer by the end of the day. It's scheduled to close in a few days.The exact address is 801 28th Ave. North. At 3,508 square feet, it has 4 beds and 3.5 baths.What's old: The original structure was preserved in the renovation, along with the exposed trusses, some lighting and the double-hung stained glass window. What's new: High-end kitchen with paneled appliances, hardwood floors, wet bar, pool, spa-like bathrooms, walk-in closets.Zoom out: Repurposing older churches into luxury homes isn't a new or local trend. But it is fascinating, especially since most Americans don't even belong to a church, Axios' Fadel Allassan reports.There's one for sale in the East Village in New York for $5M, shared by Curbed, and another in Denver listed at $3.7M that we wrote about last month.Listed by: Bryan Belcher at Coastal Properties Group Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher Courtesy of Bryan Belcher All photos courtesy of Bryan Belcher.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alphabet’s Valuation Is ‘Reasonable.’ Why the Stock Can Keep Rising.

    Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded the shares to Buy and raised his target for the price, saying the company stands to benefit from a reopening economy and other factors..

  • Disney Bought Time for ‘Death on the Nile,’ but Armie Hammer Iceberg Is Ahead

    Last week, Walt Disney Studios announced a flurry of release date changes for its upcoming film slate, kicking a number of premium titles down the road as COVID-19-stricken movie theaters slowly reopen. Buried among seismic moves like Marvel’s “Black Widow” heading to theaters and Disney Plus on the same day was yet another push for […]

  • Facebook denies fueling polarization, launches tools to control feed

    The company will also offer a Feed Filter Bar that would allow users to switch between algorithmic ranking of their feed or show content in the order it was posted. The changes come as the world's largest social network has been under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms. Users can manage the comments for any public post by choosing from options such as anyone who can view the post can comment or only people and pages they tag, Facebook said https://about.fb.com/news/2021/03/more-control-and-context-in-news-feed in a blog post.

  • Google, U.S. government tangle over pre-trial document production

    Lawyers for Alphabet's Google and the government tangled on Tuesday over how many documents related to the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the search and advertising giant should be turned over, and how fast. In a status conference before Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department's Kenneth Dintzer said Google had balked at delivering some older documents, dating to the early 2000s.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes can break a few records in new 17-game regular season

    Mahomes can get a bit closer to breaking some single-season passing records with the new 17-game regular season.

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show new species of coral in the Galapagos is digital art

    A viral image falsely claims to show a new species of coral discovered off the coast of the Galapagos Islands.

  • AstraZeneca woes continue as Berlin, Canada suspend jab

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said "there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks," while Berlin halted the jab for under-60s.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra to meet with Black media group that charged automaker with 'racism'

    “Mary Barra has the opportunity to be on the right side of history,” one Black media executive said.

  • Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ordered a review of how the Justice Department can best deploy its resources to combat hate crimes during a surge in incidents targeting Asian Americans. Garland issued a department-wide memo announcing the 30-day review, citing the “recent rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, particularly the disturbing trend in reports of violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community since the start of the pandemic.” The memo comes as a number of police departments across the U.S. are reporting an uptick in hate crimes and attacks on Asian Americans and as lawmakers and community leaders have been increasingly outspoken about the need for the federal government to do more to combat hate crimes.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • SpaceX lost its fourth Starship prototype in a row

    SpaceX lost its SN11 Starship prototype in mid-flight, possibly due to an engine failure.

  • Millions of Cicadas From Brood X Will Soon Take Over the Eastern U.S.

    They last came out by the millions in 2004—and they’re back to make some noise!

  • Florida COVID numbers face new scrutiny

    New research published earlier this month in the American Journal of Public Health argues that Florida is undercounting the number of people who have died from COVID-19 by thousands of cases, casting new doubt on claims that Gov. Ron DeSantis navigated the pandemic successfully.