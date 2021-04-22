Facebook begins testing ads in Instagram Reels

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone
Sheila Dang
·1 min read

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday said it will begin testing ads on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, as the social media giant aims to make money from its short-form video feature.

The company is seeking to capitalize on its popularity in India, a fast-growing social media market, while rival TikTok has been banned from the country since last year. Facebook has said it plans to test other features in India, such as letting content creators share Reels videos on their Facebook accounts.

The introduction of ads is an "indication of how strong the momentum is for Reels," said Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business group at Facebook, in an interview. Everson declined to share usage metrics for Reels.

Facebook also announced Thursday it will let advertisers select categories of video content they want to place ads on, such as videos about children and parenting, animals and pets or fitness and workouts.

The effort is Facebook's biggest move yet to let brands advertise alongside content subjects. Advertisers typically use Facebook to target certain users by their interests.

"This is a big deal for marketers," Everson said.

Facebook added it will roll out sticker ads for Facebook Stories in the coming weeks. Brands can create stickers that creators will place in their Stories, and influencers will earn a cut of any sales made through the sticker ads.

The feature is part of Facebook's push to court content creators who are increasingly making money directly from fans and followers through platforms such as audio chat app Clubhouse and membership site Patreon.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram is bringing ads to Reels

    Less than a year after launching its TikTok clone, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels.

  • Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at suburban New York supermarket

    HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Reuters) -Police arrested a suspected gunman on Tuesday about four hours after a shooting that left one man dead and two other people wounded at a crowded supermarket in a New York City suburb. "The subject has been apprehended and taken into custody," Nassau County Police said in a statement. The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the second-floor manager's office at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island east of New York City, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: Armed militia guard service amid new detail on officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new one-year low

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to a fresh one-year low, suggesting layoffs were subsiding and strengthening expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April as a re-opening economy unleashes pent-up demand. But the labor market recovery has a long way to go, with the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing at least 17.4 million people were collecting unemployment checks in early April, a sign that long-term joblessness was becoming entrenched. "While new layoffs have slowed considerably, they are still nowhere near the level associated with a stable labor market," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

  • Columbus officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant identified

    Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman, is the officer who shot the 16-year-old Bryant four times. The officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant has been identified as Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman and U.S. Air National Guardsman who has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2019. Reardon has been placed on leave after shooting the teenager four times in the chest.

  • The Stoop: Creating a welcoming spot for hanging out

    Front stoops have long welcomed visitors to city homes, and have served as gathering spots for friends and neighbors engaging in what urban design activist Jane Jacobs called “the sidewalk ballet.” Since the pandemic left many people isolated and locked down at home, stoops have become more central again. New Yorkers, for instance, "have discovered that from the top of their stoops it is possible to safely catch up with a friend, commune with neighbors, clap for essential workers, or have a drink at a responsible distance, a quarantine rite known as the `stoop hang,'” Marie Solis wrote in Gothamist last summer.

  • Is the Chauvin verdict a turning point for U.S. policing?

    Will the conviction of George Floyd's killer mark a new era of accountability for law enforcement or will the status quo remain in tact?

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Wyoming jogger reasons with bear in face-off

    Runner talked his way out of being mauled by large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park A runner talked his way out of a face-off with a large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park in Wyoming, a showdown the runner captured in a three-minute video that went viral. Evan Matthews said he often sees bears on his runs, but none had dared to come so close. “This one was interested in me, so I had to change its mind,” he wrote. Rather than use his bear spray, which he deemed a last resort, Matthews opted to reason with his ursine inquisitor. In the video, the “cinnamon phase” black bear is seen stepping out of the woods and on to a road, despite Matthews’ stern objections. “Hey – no!” Matthews shouts. “I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food.” The bear continues to advance. “Sure,” Matthews says, “we could take a walk if you want. You don’t get any closer, though.” One defense experts say can ward off bears in the wild is to play dead. But Matthews chose not to do so, both because this was a black bear and because, he said, a solo bear with this much interest in a person “is not trying to eliminate a threat – it is trying to find an easy target. Don’t be one.” Matthews retreated towards his car and continued talking to the bear, seeking to convince it he was human and “not to be mistaken with any other animal”. After stalking the runner for half a mile, the bear ran back into the woods. “Well, now, that’s the first time I’ve been kind of run up on by a bear,” Matthews chuckled. “That was exciting.”

  • Missing Indonesian sub running low on oxygen

    Rescuers are racing to find a missing Indonesian submarine, as authorities say the 53 sailors onboard only have enough oxygen to last until Saturday (April 25).Neighboring countries have stepped in to help detect any signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday (April 21). Australia's foreign minister said the country would "help in any way we can", while Singapore has deployed a submarine rescue vessel to aid the search, the city-state's defense minister has said. Malaysia was also sending a ship.Here's Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. "I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, and the search and rescue agency to use all possible efforts and capabilities to carry out an 'optimal' search and rescue operation. The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members."An aerial search discovered an oil spill near the submarine's dive location, which the navy say could indicate damage to the vessel or be a signal from the crew.Two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the mission.Indonesia's naval chief of staff Yudo Margono said the submarine was in good condition, and had been cleared for use. The defense ministry say the 1,395-tonne vessel joined the Indonesian fleet in 1981.It underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.Earlier, a navy spokesman told national television that the submarine could sustain a depth of up to 1,640 feet.Although the seas in the area are shallower than in other parts of the archipelago, they can still reach depths of almost 5,000 feet.Indonesia only has a fleet of five submarines, and has been seeking to modernize its defense capabilities.But some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

  • Instagram star cat Ponzu killed after owner ‘attacked’ in New York park

    Thai chef says ‘our family got physically assaulted that day’ as investigation ongoing

  • A Virginia GOP candidate for governor said Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict 'makes me feel sick'

    Amanda Chase, a Virginia politician who calls herself 'Trump in heels,' made the comment on the same day Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Seth Rogen told Jonah Hill to turn down 'Transformers' and make his own movie about fighting robots

    Jonah Hill was offered the role of Shia LaBeouf's sidekick in the "Transformers" sequel following the success of "Superbad."

  • Tucker Carlson appears to endorse Harvey Milk's murderer in college yearbook

    Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson, in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook, identified himself as a member of the Christian Fellowship, the Jesse Helms Foundation, and something called the "Dan White Society," The Wrap confirmed Wednesday night. "Dan White" isn't a terribly uncommon name, but probably the most famous Dan White is the man who murdered San Francisco Mayor George Macone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk — California's first openly gay elected official — in 1978. .@TuckerCarlson's yearbook says he was part of a club named for #HarveyMilk's killer, as well as referenced the Jesse Helms Foundation, named for the anti-gay senator.#FoxNews https://t.co/ZiiFVC33UC — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 21, 2021 Trinity College said it has no records of a "Dan White Society" and there's no other mention in the 1991 yearbook, The Wrap reports, but the college did confirm that Carlson's yearbook entry is real. The Christian Fellowship and Jesse Helms Foundation are also real, the latter calling itself a "nonprofit, non-political foundation" that's "focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values, and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career." Helms is best known for opposing civil rights, abortion, homosexuality, and AIDS funding. Carlson appeared to get try to get ahead of the story on Tuesday night's show, warning of yearbook revelations "from the world of Big Tech" — evidently because The Washington Post is owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. He also suggested his old yearbook might be politically damaging. "This is a news show," Carlson opined, "it's not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to." (Sorry, Tucker 2024 hopefuls.) Certainly sounds like Tucker is trying to get ahead of an embarrassing story here. pic.twitter.com/l8LyLkMQRI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 21, 2021 "It's not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was," The Wrap says, but clearly "Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam 'Governor Klan Robes Blackface,' referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didSenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Ellen DeGeneres drank 3 'weed drinks' right before she had to rush Portia de Rossi to the ER for emergency surgery

    Ellen DeGeneres said that shortly before she had to drive Portia de Rossi to the hospital, she drank "weed drinks" and took melatonin.

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • Meg Mathews: ‘The menopause left me crippled with anxiety - here's what helped’

    Since 2018, Meg Mathews has been one of the UK’s foremost menopause campaigners, determined to use her profile to end the stigma surrounding it. In a her Stella magazine column, she reveals what she’s learnt. This week: how to tackle low mood. When I started perimenopause at 48, I went through a whole host of feelings that were difficult to describe. I walked into my doctor's surgery and burst into tears. I didn’t know I was experiencing menopause symptoms, I didn’t know what was happening to me. After 10 minutes with a GP – and clarifying that I felt terrible but that I wasn’t suicidal – he prescribed antidepressants. There was no mention of the menopause. Even now, it’s difficult to describe how I felt – although some of you will have experienced this darkness, too. Imagine having little or no self-confidence or self-esteem and being overwhelmed by a constant feeling of tiredness that doesn’t go away even if you rest. People that you know and love start to lose their shape; they seem like two-dimensional sketches that you can’t relate to any more. Nothing feels real. You walk around, not living, just existing from one day to the next, wondering if this will ever end. I couldn’t leave the house for three months and I had no interest in anything. I now know that I was crippled with anxiety. Oestrogen stimulates serotonin, a mood-boosting neurotransmitter responsible for happy feelings and well-being. Declining oestrogen is directly linked to declining serotonin. This can make you feel depressed or experience feelings of anger and rage, all common symptoms of perimenopause. I have had times when I’ve felt low over the years but I don’t claim to have suffered from depression. I have friends who have struggled with depression and it is debilitating. When my hormones were out of balance it caused my anxiety to go through the roof. The antidepressants helped me to manage these feelings but I wouldn’t say they ‘cured’ me. Taking them along with HRT helped, as the HRT got my hormones back on track and the antidepressants levelled out my anxiety. Because I was a public figure, going through the menopause and having to always be on top form was very overwhelming. When asked to go on a TV show or talk at an event in front of hundreds of people I felt the antidepressants helped me manage my anxiety and get me to a place where I felt comfortable but it did take months of trial and error with different medications to get there. It’s important that you find the right treatment for you. Many GPs are quick to prescribe antidepressants, but if the cause of your depression or feeling overwhelmed is the menopause, then the treatment should target the menopause, not the depression. NICE guidelines state that HRT should be considered to alleviate low mood arising from the menopause and there is evidence that oestradiol can improve mood. Therapy is also encouraged as a safe and effective way to treat depression, anxiety, and any other mental-health problems. For the menopause, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is often recommended, as it focuses on acute depression, which often occurs with the menopause (as opposed to long-term depression). There is a high rate of suicide among women aged 45-55, which some studies have linked to the menopause – and experts have highlighted that perimenopausal depression is under-recognised. When you go to your GP, go armed with a list. Write down all your symptoms as and when they happen to you. When I finally realised I was experiencing the menopause, I found keeping a list really helpful as when you are with your doctor it’s easy to forget one or two of the symptoms. Remember there are 34 menopause symptoms and we all experience menopause differently. You want the right solution for you and that might be HRT, antidepressants or simply some time to yourself to close off from the world and read a book. As well as medical intervention, it’s worth looking at lifestyle factors too and some simple ways that can help alleviate feeling low. Blood-sugar imbalances (caused by skipping meals, along with drinking too much caffeine, and eating too much refined sugar and white carbs) can compound low mood and depressive symptoms, so keeping a healthy, consistent, balanced diet can help manage your mood. Focus on protein-rich meals with plenty of vegetables and wholegrains. Magnesium is a nutrient that can help increase levels of serotonin, so an Epsom salts bath can help. Yes, you can find magnesium in leafy greens, legumes and nuts, but a warm Epsom salt bath is not just more fun, it can also help de-stress you. In fact, a 2018 study found that taking a warm afternoon bath at least twice a week seems to be a ‘fast-acting method of improving depressive symptoms’. My advice is to seek help as soon as possible. I wish more people would talk openly about this so women didn’t feel so alone. Talk to your friends and loved ones about how you are feeling. When I opened up to my daughter, I felt like the weight of the world had been lifted from my shoulders. Also remember to take your time. Your menopause journey is exactly that – a journey – and it’s different for everyone. Depression, anxiety and anger aren’t something that can be stopped overnight. Read more: ‘The menopause killed my sex life. Here's how I got it back’ Follow our Stella Facebook page for the latest from Stella Magazine, and join the Telegraph Women Facebook group, a place to discuss our stories.