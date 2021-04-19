Facebook braces for Derek Chauvin verdict, cracks down on threats and content that celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death

As Minneapolis and the nation brace for a verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, Facebook pledged to remove inflammatory content including any posts that celebrate or mock George Floyd’s death and to protect his family from harassment and abuse.

Facebook is also scouring its platforms for potential threats that could disrupt peaceful protests and lead to civil unrest or violence, including calls to bring arms to Minneapolis, which Facebook has classified as a “high-risk” location, Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy, said in a blog post.

Facebook will also monitor events to determine whether other locations should also be classified that way.

Closing arguments in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges for Floyd’s death began Monday. The case then goes to the jury. A verdict could come down as early as this week.

“We know this trial has been painful for many people. We want to strike the right balance between allowing people to speak about the trial and what the verdict means, while still doing our part to protect everyone’s safety. We will allow people to discuss, critique and criticize the trial and the attorneys involved,” Bickert wrote.

Facebook said it considered Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died under the knee of Chauvin, a white police officer, an “involuntary public figure” which affords him a higher level of protection to content about his death.

Chauvin, however, is considered a public figure for “voluntarily placing himself in the public eye,” meaning Facebook will only remove severe attacks.

USA TODAY reported in January that an investigation by human rights group Avaaz found that fabricated claims debunked by fact-checkers targeting victims of police brutality including Floyd, Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor remained on Facebook, despite pledges by the social media giant to support the Black community. Insinuating racist stereotypes and tropes, the claims include that Floyd's death was staged.

New signs are on a fence at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where closing arguments are being heard in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis.

“We will remove content that violates our Community Standards, including our policies against hate speech, bullying and harassment, graphic violence, and violence and incitement,” Bickert said Monday. “As we have done in emergency situations in the past, we may also limit the spread of content that our systems predict is likely to violate our Community Standards in the areas of hate speech, graphic violence, and violence and incitement. We will remove Pages, groups, Events and Instagram accounts that violate our violence and incitement policy and we will remove events organized in temporary, high-risk locations that contain calls to bring arms.”

