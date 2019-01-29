Can Facebook Challenge Microsoft in This Next-Gen Market?

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both recently filed patents for new AR (augmented reality) devices that resemble regular glasses instead of bulky headsets.

This idea isn't a fresh one -- Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Glass, Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) Spectacles, and Magic Leap One all attempted to crack this next-gen market with smaller devices, but they only attracted a niche group of tech enthusiasts. Will Facebook and Microsoft fare any better in this fledgling market?

A young doctor uses a pair of AR glasses to view a patient's data. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Facebook wants to enter the AR market

Facebook mainly focused on the virtual reality (VR) market after its acquisition of Oculus in 2014. But in 2017 CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Facebook wanted to "eventually" develop AR glasses, but didn't have the "science or technology" to build the device that it wanted yet.

In late 2018 Facebook confirmed that it was developing a pair of AR glasses, but stated that there weren't any plans to launch a product. In early 2019 it restructured its AR and VR "Reality Labs" research unit, and officially launched a dedicated group for creating AR glasses.

At Oculus Connect 5, Facebook Reality Labs Chief Scientist Michael Abrash stated that its AR glasses should weigh less than 70 grams and be "socially acceptable" -- unlike the first version of Google Glass, which was widely mocked for its awkward design and protruding camera. Facebook's device looks like a pair of regular sunglasses in its patent filing, and could offer a wider field of view (FOV) than Microsoft's HoloLens or the Magic Leap One.

Facebook could leverage its first-mover's advantage in the VR space to sell its AR glasses. Demand for its PC-bound Oculus Rift headsets remains tepid, but SuperData recently reported that its cheaper stand-alone Oculus Go headsets fared much better, with over half a million shipments during last year's holiday quarter. SuperData expects Facebook's next-gen stand-alone VR headset, the Oculus Quest, to ship 1.3 million units this year.

Facebook's Oculus Go. More

Image source: Facebook.

Facebook likely sells these stand-alone headsets at thin margins (or even losses) to tether more users to the Oculus platform, which offers VR content and social activities linked to Facebook. This strategy could gradually expand Facebook's ecosystem beyond PCs and smartphones and produce fresh opportunities for gathering data and selling ads.